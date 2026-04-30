Preview: Madrid Open: Alexander Blockx vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Apr 2026 21:50

Fresh off stunning defending Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud on Thursday, Alexander Blockx returns to Manolo Santana Stadium to face Alexander Zverev in Friday's semi-final for a place in Sunday's title match.

The 21-year-old has come on in leaps and bounds since comeback wins in rounds one and two, but has now beaten three consecutive top-20 opponents ahead of his first tour-level contest with the world No. 3.

Match preview

There is a new kid on the Blockx on the ATP Tour, with a 21-year-old Belgian sensation making waves in Madrid this week.

Having never claimed a clay-court win until April 2026, the 2025 Next Gen Finals runner-up has secured eight in Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid, breaking new ground in the Spanish capital.

Further commendable is the growing list of top-20 opponents he is leaving in his wake, including wins over Flavio Cobolli in Monaco and over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Francisco Cerundolo and Ruud in Madrid, all secured in straight sets.

The latest was a one-hour, 36-minute success over defending champion and two-time French Open finalist in Ruud, who admitted he had little idea how to stop the world No. 69 on Thursday.

Blockx ended 2025 ranked No. 116, but he heads into Friday with a 9-3 record for the season and is No. 35 in the live rankings, highlighting that he belongs at this level.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

After coming through stern tests, there may be none bigger than Zverev, who dispatched Cobolli in two sets to avenge his loss to the Italian less than a fortnight ago in Munich.

The second seed raced into a 5-0 lead in the opening set against an out-of-sorts opponent, and gave little away on his serve to claim a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Zverev fired 12 aces, landed 75% of his first serves and won 82% of points on those deliveries, giving Cobolli little chance, while converting three of the 11 break-point opportunities he created.

Having been defeated by Jannik Sinner in the semis at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo, the German superstar will undoubtedly be relieved to be avoiding his nemesis this time in the Spanish capital.

Now into his 11th Masters 1000 semi-final on clay, emulating Rafael Nadal (37), Novak Djokovic (28) and Roger Federer (19) as the fourth player to reach 10 or more last-four matches at this level, the 2018 and 2021 champion seeks a 30th career win at the tournament to advance to Sunday's championship match.

Tournament so far

Alexander Blockx:

First round: vs. Cristian Garin 4-6 7-5 7-5

Second round: vs. Brandon Nakashima 3-6 6-3 6-4

Third round: vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(8) 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4

Alexander Zverev:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Mariano Navone 6-1 3-6 6-3

Third round: vs. Terence Atmane 6-3 7-6(2)

Fourth round: vs. Jakub Mensik 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Flavio Cobolli 6-1 6-4



Head To Head

Zverev and Blockx will face each other for the first time on the men's tour, with the victor taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The German star heads into Friday's contest with a 25-7 record this season, significantly better than his opponent's 9-3 win-loss record.

Zverev has not lost to a player outside the top 50 since falling to Miomir Kecmanovic in Acapulco in February, winning five in a row against such opponents: Matteo Berrettini, Martin Damm, Quentin Halys, Cristian Garin and Kecmanovic.

We say: Zverev to win in two sets

Blockx has enjoyed a superb breakthrough run in Madrid, particularly against established top-20 players, but Zverev’s greater experience at this stage of a Masters event should prove decisive.

If the German serves as efficiently as he did in the quarter-final, he ought to have too much control and firepower over two sets.