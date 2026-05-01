Preview: Madrid Open: Mirra Andreeva vs. Marta Kostyuk - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 01 May 2026 15:19 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 15:45

Marta Kostyuk will compete for the biggest title of her career on Saturday when she faces Mirra Andreeva in the Madrid Open final.

Already victorious against the Russian teenager earlier this year, Kostyuk will hope for a repeat against the in-form world No. 8, who is seeking her third career WTA 1000 title.

Match preview

After a mixed start to 2026, which featured a strong opening run en route to winning the Adelaide title after falling to Kostyuk in the Brisbane quarter-final, Andreeva then exited in the fourth round of the Australian Open and Miami, having been eliminated a round earlier in Indian Wells.

Following a below-par defence of her WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, the clay season has been timely for the 19-year-old Russian, who has claimed the WTA 500 crown in Linz, reached the semi-finals in Strasbourg before losing to eventual champion Elena Rybakina and surged to a maiden championship match at Caja Magica.

Dropping only one set en route to her third final of 2026, Andreeva has also had to play clutch tennis in several tie-breaks, winning three shootouts in a row against Anna Bondar, Leylah Fernandez and Hailey Baptiste in the fourth round, quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

These wins have seen the former world No. 5 improve to 26-7 for the season, and the first-time Madrid Open finalist is seeking a 27th victory to clinch her third 1000-level title on the women’s tour and sixth overall.

Unbeaten in title matches at this level, Andreeva, who has emulated Maria Sharapova as the youngest player since 2005 to reach WTA 1000 finals on multiple surfaces and Caroline Wozniacki as the first teenager to take part in three 1000-level events since 2009, now seeks to continue her 100% record at the expense of her Ukrainian opponent.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

This is all new to Kostyuk, who enters her first WTA 1000 final at 23, riding the wave of an impressive unbeaten run.

Since losing to Rybakina in Indian Wells and Miami, the 23-year-old has reeled off 11 wins in a row — 10 victories excluding the BJK Cup — to claim the title in Rouen and advance to Saturday’s final.

Heading into this weekend’s championship match with 11 clay-court wins under her belt, one fewer than Andreeva (12), the world No. 23 cannot complain about a lack of match practice or rhythm. With all those wins coming on the bounce, the former world No. 16 probably edges Andreeva on momentum, and she aims to exploit a run that has seen her notch 11 of her season’s 17 victories on the dirt.

Having finally dropped a set in the semi-final against Anastasia Potapova after four straight-set wins over Yulia Putintseva, Jessica Pegula, Caty McNally and Linda Noskova, the 26th seed overcame the disappointment to seal a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 last-four success in one hour and 36 minutes.

Now the third Ukrainian after Elina Svitolina and Anhelina Kalinina to reach a WTA 1000 final, she seeks a positive outcome on her debut appearance at this level to claim the biggest title of her career.

Tournament so far

Mirra Andreeva

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Panna Udvardy 7-5 6-2

Third round: vs. Dalma Galfi 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Anna Bondar 6-7 (5) 6-3 7-6 (5)

Quarterfinals: vs. Leylah Fernandez 7-6 (1) 6-3

Semifinals: vs. Hailey Baptiste 6-4 7-6 (8)

Marta Kostyuk

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-3

Third round: vs. Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Caty McNally 6-2 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Linda Noskova 7-6 (1) 6-0

Semi-final: vs. Anastasia Potapova 6-2 1-6 6-1

Head To Head



Brisbane (2026) - Quarter-final: Kostyuk 7-6(7) 6-3

Kostyuk and Andreeva have met once on the WTA Tour, with the Ukrainian getting the better of the teenager in two tight sets in Brisbane earlier this season.

There were six breaks of serve in that encounter, with the teenager broken four times and finding joy on her opponent’s deliveries only twice.

Kostyuk seeks a repeat to secure her third tour-level title after recently ending a run of three consecutive defeats in championship matches to win the WTA 250 crown in Rouen.

While Kostyuk’s other title in 2023 was also a 250-level tournament, Andreeva has claimed victories at WTA 1000, 500 and 250-level events, with an impressive 5-1 record in title matches heading into her seventh final on the women’s tour.

We say: Andreeva to win in two sets

While Kostyuk has momentum and already owns a win over Andreeva this season, this feels like a match in which Andreeva’s pedigree on the bigger stage can make the difference.

Given how composed the Russian teenager has been in pressure moments throughout the tournament and her unbeaten record in WTA 1000 finals, we are backing the 19-year-old to clinch a sixth career title on Saturday.