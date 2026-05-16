Preview: Diane Parry vs. Emma Raducanu - prediction, head-to-head, form for Internationaux de Strasbourg match

By Ben Knapton | 16 May 2026 18:41

Emma Raducanu's two-month absence from the WTA Tour will come to an end on Monday, when the Briton battles Diane Parry in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Raducanu has not taken to the court since March's Indian Wells Open due to a serious illness, while her French foe most recently failed to make it through Italian Open qualifying.

Match preview

Perpetually beset by injuries during the embryonic stages of his career, illness has instead kept Raducanu on the sidelines for the past eight weeks, as a post-viral infection forced her to withdraw from tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Linz.

However, at the time of writing, the 2021 US Open winner is poised to make her long-awaited comeback at the upcoming WTA 500 event, where she will have a familiar face in her players' box.

Following a string of short-lived coaching partnerships - most recently a five-month stint with Rafael Nadal's former colleague Francisco Roig - Raducanu is now formally working with Andrew Richardson, the man who oversaw her historic success at Flushing Meadows almost five years ago.

Richardson returns to Raducanu's side with the Briton aiming for just a second victory in six matches, having suffered consecutive losses in the Transylvania final and first rounds at Qatar and Dubai before a brief Indian Wells reprieve.

The world number 30 made light work of Anastasia Zakharova in California, but a 1-6 1-6 loss to Amanda Anisimova was a harsh reality check; next on the agenda is a first clay-court match since last year's comprehensive French Open second-round defeat to Iga Swiatek.

© Iconsport / CTK Photo/Jaroslav Ozana

Both Raducanu and Parry are still without a match victory on clay in 2026, though, as the latter has already tried and failed on three occasions to post a triumph on the surface this season.

The Frenchwoman was comprehensively beaten in Rouen by Marta Kostyuk, lost to Sloane Stephens in the first round of Madrid Open qualifying and was most recently stunned by a woman ranked 223 places lower than her at WTA 125 level.

Dropping down from the top tier in the hope of restoring some form, Parry instead suffered a shock 3-6 6[5]-7 loss to world number 331 Yasmine Kabbaj in Saint Malo, her fourth straight competitive singles defeat.

Formerly in the world's top 50 in late 2024, Parry has since slipped out of the planet's best 100, although she did upset Leylah Fernandez in Strasbourg last year before a second-round exit to Liudmila Samsonova.

Neither Parry nor Raducanu may be confident about their second-round chances this time around either, as the winner of Monday's contest could face 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys for a place in the last eight.

Emma Raducanu form:

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L

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L

Diane Parry form:

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Head To Head

Diane Parry vs. Emma Raducanu Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers (2024) - Round 1: Raducanu wins 4-6 6-1 7-6[1]

Raducanu and Parry have never crossed paths on the WTA Tour before, but the pair did collide at international level in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, on the clay courts of Le Portel.

Earlier in the week, Parry had dismantled Katie Boulter 6-2 6-0 to give France an early lead, but Great Britain came roaring back and Raducanu completed the turnaround with a 4-6 6-1 7-6[1] victory over the home favourite.

A chaotic contest saw 10 breaks of serve in total, but six went Raducanu's way as she sent GB through to the BJK Cup finals.

We say: Raducanu to win in two sets

Raducanu's lack of match practice and health problems have the potential to hinder her, but the 24-year-old is facing an out-of-sorts Parry who has also won just under 34% of her return games this year.

Also reuniting with the coach who brought out her uninhibited, aggressive style of play in the USA, the Briton has our backing to make a winning return to the WTA Tour.