Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Athletic Bilbao will be looking to bounce back from successive defeats when they resume domestic duties with a clash against Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday night.

The visitors are fifth in the La Liga table, three points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while Valencia are 15th, and the hosts will enter the match off the back of a 6-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Match preview

Valencia, who finished 12th in Spain's top flight last season, started their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, but they were then beaten 1-0 by Osasuna on August 24.

Los Che bounce back with an excellent performance and result against Getafe, running out 3-0 winners before the international break, but they will enter this match off the back of a 6-0 loss to Barcelona.

There will be pressure on Carlos Corberan's side to recover from the six-goal defeat, but they will be welcoming an Athletic side that will also be bidding to bounce back from a couple of disappointing results.

Valencia just about lead the overall head-to-head record against Athletic, boasting 75 wins in 197 matches, while the Basque team have recorded 73 victories.

However, Athletic have had the better of the recent match-ups between the two sides, winning five of their last seven matches in all competitions, including 1-0 victories in both La Liga fixtures last season.

Athletic will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in their Champions League opener, with that result following a 1-0 home defeat to Alaves in Spain's top flight.

Ernesto Valverde's side made an excellent start to the season, winning three straight matches against Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis, but the last two results have been disappointing.

The Basque outfit have picked up nine points from their four league matches this season, which has left them fifth in the table, three points behind division leaders Real Madrid.

The Lions now have three straight league games against Valencia, Girona and Villarreal before returning to Champions League action away to Borussia Dortmund at the start of October.

Valencia La Liga form:

DLWL

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

WWWL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

WWWLL

Team News

Valencia's squad is in excellent shape at this moment in time, with no injuries being reported, so head coach Corberan has some difficult decisions to make when it comes to his starting side.

Luis Rioja is expected to be introduced in a wide area for Los Che, while Arnaut Danjuma could move into a more central area in order to provide greater support for Hugo Duro.

There remains widespread speculation surrounding Javi Guerra's future, with the Spaniard believed to be on the radar of a number of major clubs, and he will continue in the middle of midfield.

As for Athletic, Yeray Alvarez and Alex Padilla are both suspended, while Benat Prados, Nico Williams and Unai Egiluz are unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Maroan Sannadi could be introduced in the final third of the field, with Inaki Williams expected to move back to the right-sided attacking role, leading to Robert Navarro dropping out of the side.

Oihan Sancet is again set to feature in the number 10 spot, while there could be a change in the middle of midfield, with Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta likely to replace Mikel Vesga.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Gaya; Rioja, Santamaria, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sancet, I Williams; Sannadi

We say: Valencia 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic need to bounce back from successive defeats, and we fancy the Basque outfit to navigate their way to all three points, but it would not be a surprise to see the points shared on Saturday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email