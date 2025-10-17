Preview: Atalanta vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Atalanta BC and Lazio, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

One of two teams still unbeaten in Serie A, Atalanta BC will play host to Lazio on Sunday evening, when the pair convene in Bergamo.

La Dea departed for the international break with a home draw against Como, while their counterparts from the capital played out a dramatic six-goal thriller in Rome.

Match preview

After making an uncertain start to their post-Gian Piero Gasperini period, Atalanta have since begun to build some momentum, as new coach Ivan Juric gradually settles in.

Following a 3-0 victory over Torino last month, La Dea stayed in Turin to tackle Juventus and drew 1-1, before beating Club Brugge 2-1 in the Champions League.

Last time out, the Lombardy club took a point off regional rivals Como, and several injured men are now set to bolster their ranks for a busy few weeks ahead.

Still undefeated in Serie A, Atalanta's sole loss under Juric came in Europe, with an understandable defeat away to continental champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Before resuming their latest Champions League campaign at home to Slavia Prague next week, the Nerazzurri must take on a team that won 1-0 on their most recent visit to Bergamo.

Following last term's victory - secured by Gustav Isaksen's second-half strike - Lazio could really do with another away win over Atalanta.

Three points would pull the Biancocelesti level with their hosts in the standings, and recent history suggests they should have no trouble finding the net: Lazio average nearly two goals per game away to La Dea since 2018.

Maurizio Sarri's side produced a performance in that vein just before international football stepped in, as they twice fought back from behind to draw 3-3 with Torino.

Though Matteo Cancellieri scored his first-ever brace on his 100th Serie A appearance, Toro stole in front during second-half stoppage time, so it needed an incredibly late Danilo Cataldi penalty to rescue one point.

Despite that spirited comeback, Lazio still sit inside the bottom half, amid a tough start to Sarri's second spell at the club.

Unable to sign players due to a transfer embargo, the ex-Chelsea coach has also seen his squad decimated by absences - so losing main man Taty Castellanos to injury could prove a particularly tough blow.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D D W W D D

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W L W D W D

Lazio Serie A form:

L W L L W D

Team News

While Atalanta's absence list is also long, Juric has been boosted by the returns of Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini, Charles De Ketelaere and Nicola Zalewski during the international window.

That means only Sead Kolasinac, Raoul Bellanova, Mitchel Bakker and Odilon Kossounou are still unavailable.

Following his early strike against Como, Lazar Samardzic has now scored five of his seven goals for the club on home turf, including the last four in a row.

He will vie with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ademola Lookman and De Ketelaere for selection, most likely in support of lone striker Nikola Krstovic - Scamacca may make the bench at best.

Having bagged his first brace last time out, Cancellieri should be retained in Lazio's attacking trident, joining club captain Mattia Zaccagni - providing the Italy winger is passed fit.

The third member of that unit is also uncertain, as Castellanos has been sidelined by a muscular injury that could keep him out for several weeks.

Last season's top scorer occupies a busy treatment room, also featuring Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Samuel Gigot, Nicolo Rovella and left-back Luca Pellegrini; in better news for Sarri, Matteo Guendouzi returns after serving a two-match suspension.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Zalewski; Samardzic, Sulemana; Krstovic

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Cancellieri, Dia, Zaccagni

We say: Atalanta BC 2-1 Lazio

Only beaten by mighty PSG this season, Atalanta are tough to defeat - and the return of several attackers should see them improve in the final third.

Meanwhile, Lazio are missing key men and have struggled to build any momentum, so they are set for another away defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email