Southampton news: Former Saints manager 'set to become' Atalanta BC head coach

Former Southampton head coach Ivan Juric is reportedly set to take up the vacant role at Serie A outfit Atalanta BC.

The 49-year-old was most recently in the managerial hotseat at Southampton, where he was tasked with keeping the sorry Saints in the Premier League.

Juric was unable to do so in pretty emphatic fashion, relieved of his duties in April 2025 once the club's relegation had been confirmed.

Apart from an unsuccessful stint in the Premier League during 2024-25, the Croatian has only ever managed in the Italian football system.

Juric commenced his coaching career at the Under-19s of Genoa before going on to lead the senior sides of Mantova, Crotone, Genoa, Hellas Verona, Torino and Roma.

Former Saint Juric set to become Atalanta boss?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Juric is close to securing a new job following his failed period at St Mary's Stadium.

The report claims that Italian giants Atalanta BC are keen on sealing the services of the 49-year-old ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

It is understood that the Serie A outfit and Juric have agreed on a deal for a partnership starting in the dugout at the end of the summer.

The Croatian has supposedly put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club, keeping him contracted until the summer of 2027.

Juric's last spell in Italy ended in tears, with the boss sacked just two months into his stint at Stadio Olimpico with powerhouses Roma.

Southampton moving on

After amassing just 12 points across 38 Premier League matches during the 2024-25 term, Southampton are preparing for life back in the Championship.

Following Juric's departure in April, there was uncertainty surrounding who would lead the promotion-chasing Saints into their fresh start.

However, any doubts regarding the managerial dugout were squashed recently, with Will Still being announced as the new head coach at St Mary's.