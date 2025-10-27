Aston Villa confirm that they have agreed a new long-term contract with one of Unai Emery's key players.

Aston Villa have confirmed that Matty Cash has penned a new long-term contract, a day after he earned the club a key win in the Premier League.

The right-back scored a stunning long-range strike that made the difference in Villa's 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

That strike has catapult Villa into eighth position in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of second-placed Bournemouth.

While supporters have been celebrating yet another home win over Pep Guardiola's side, Villa were putting the finishing touches to Cash's new deal behind the scenes.

Unlike has been the case with some contract renewals in the past, Villa have revealed that the Poland international has penned terms until 2029.



Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Matty Cash has signed a new contract with the club. pic.twitter.com/pKOAzOvW8E

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 27, 2025

Cash reacts to new Villa contract

Speaking after his goal against Man City on Sunday, Cash confirmed that he had signed a new contract, telling Sky Sports: "It's agreed. Hopefully in the next few days it will be confirmed.

"But yeah I've agreed a new contract and I can't wait to spend the next few years here."

Having signed for Villa in September 2020, Cash is now one of the longest-serving players at Villa Park and a scenario could play out where he reaches the top of that list.

Cash has made a total of 193 appearances in all competitions, contributing 12 goals and 12 assists largely from the right-back position.

In a campaign where Villa initially struggled, Cash has started every Premier League fixture, emphasising his importance under Unai Emery.

While Ezri Konsa and Andres Garcia are considered backup options at right-back, Emery's preference is to use the 28-year-old in the role.

The former Nottingham Forest man and his teammates have a free midweek as they prepare for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.