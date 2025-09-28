[monks data]
Aston Villa vs. Fulham team news: Starting lineups confirmed as Unai Emery makes Ollie Watkins decision

Aston Villa, Fulham starting lineups confirmed! Does Emery keep faith in Watkins after goal drought?
Aston Villa and Fulham announce their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League fixture in the West Midlands.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has decided to keep faith with Ollie Watkins for Sunday's Premier League fixture with Fulham.

Watkins was dropped from the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League game with Bologna before being introduced as a substitute and missing a penalty.

However, despite still failing to score this season, the England international has been selected for the visit of the Cottagers.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has also shaken off a minor injury to return between the sticks with Emery making an array of changes.

Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne have replaced Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen in defence, while Lamare Bogarde is a surprise starter in midfield ahead of Boubacar Kamara.

Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers has been moved out to the left flank to accommodate a start for Harvey Elliott, with Emiliano Buendia dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Bogarde; Guessand, Elliott, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Kamara, Maatsen, Torres, Sancho, Buendia, Lindelof, Malen, Burrowes

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Chukwueze, Kevin

Written by
Darren Plant
