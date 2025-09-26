Sports Mole rounds up the team news and predicted lineups for Aston Villa and Fulham ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Looking to record their first win of the league term, Aston Villa host Fulham in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Contrastingly, the in-form Cottagers are searching for their fourth straight win across all competitions as they chase domestic glory this season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the team news for both Villa and Fulham ahead of their top-flight clash in the Second City.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (thigh), Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (other)

Doubtful: Ross Barkley (personal issue)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Kamara; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Kevin (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, King, Iwobi; Muniz

No Data Analysis info