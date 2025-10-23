Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games when they travel to Aston Villa for their latest Premier League fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since April when the Citizens scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Man City kick off?

Aston Villa vs. Man City will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture will take place at the same time as Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace and two-and-a-half hours before Everton play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the home of Aston Villa - Villa Park which holds a capacity of 42,640 spectators.

Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their last three home league meetings with Man City, winning their last two including a 2-1 success in December 2024.





How to watch Aston Villa vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Aston Villa vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Aston Villa and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Aston Villa vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.





What is at stake for Aston Villa and Man City?

Aston Villa and Man City are two of the in-form teams in the Premier League at present and both sides will be looking to claim their fourth successive top-flight victory this weekend.

Emery’s side endured a shaky start to their campaign, but they have now found their groove and are unbeaten in six matches across all tournaments (W5 D1), with a Europa League clash against Go Ahead Eagles to come on Thursday evening.

While Villa currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, Man City have risen to second - just three points behind leaders Arsenal - after beating Burnley, Brentford and Everton in their last three league matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in high spirits after securing a routine 2-0 away victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, with goal machine Erling Haaland on target once again, and they are now seeking to win their first game at Villa Park since December 2021 (2-1).

