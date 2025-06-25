Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Paul Pogba to Monaco, Alvaro Morata to Como and Loum Tchaouna to Lazio.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed to join Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Pogba is looking to get his playing career back on track after he received a four-year ban for testing positive for dehydroepiandrosterone while at Juventus.

The midfielder has his ban reduced to 18 years months on appeal, meaning he has been free to play since March.

However, Pogba has yet to sign for a new club after Juventus agreed to terminate his contract in November, but it looks like he could be set to make his return to professional football.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Monaco over a two-year contract.

The World Cup winner is travelling to the Principality to undergo a medical, which is set to take place at some stage this week.

The Frenchman will play his club football in his home country for the first time, having spent two spells at both Man United and Juventus during his senior career.

Como submit Morata proposal

Over in Italy, Como are reportedly interested in signing Alvaro Morata from AC Milan this summer.

Morata joined Milan from Atletico Madrid last summer, but was loaned out to Galatasaray in the winter transfer window.

The Spaniard's loan is set to run until January 2026, but the Turkish giants are keen to offload him ahead of the 2025-26 season.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Como are looking to add the 32-year-old striker to Cesc Fabregas's squad.

The update claims that the Serie A side have sent an official proposal to Morata and are in talks with the player over a deal to bring him to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Morata would add plenty of experience to the Como squad, having previously scored 40 goals in 146 Serie A appearances across his spells with Juventus and Milan.

Burnley agree Tchaouna transfer

In the Premier League, newly-promoted Burnley have reportedly agreed a deal with Lazio for winger Loum Tchaouna.

It was recently reported that the Clarets were making progress in their efforts to add Tchaouna to Scott Parker's squad.

According to Sky Sports News, Burnley have now reached an agreement with Lazio to sign the 21-year-old in a deal worth £12m.

The Clarets will now look to finalise personal terms with Tchaouna, who has been representing France at the European Under-21 Championship.

However, France's tournament ended with a 3-0 semi-final defeat to Germany on Wednesday, which should enable Burnley to quickly seal Tchaouna's signature now that he has finished his obligations with the Under-21 side.

Lazio was ready to sanction the youngster's departure, just one year after recruiting him from Salernitana.

Tchaouna was restricted to just six starts in 24 Serie A appearances last term, and will hope to gain more playing time when he makes the move to England.