Arsenal could reportedly close a deal for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres today as their final fee for the Sweden international striker is revealed.

Arsenal are allegedly set to complete a deal for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres as early as Sunday, having settled on the Swede as their number one attacking target.

Up until now, sporting director Andrea Berta has been keeping both lines of communication open with Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, but Mikel Arteta has apparently been growing restless.

The Spaniard is understood to have set a deadline for his side to bring in a new striker, whom he wants to be integrated in his squad in time for Arsenal's pre-season tour of Asia later this month.

Arteta's pressure has seemingly pressed Arsenal transfer chiefs into a decision, and according to CNN Portugal - via Mais Futebol - the Gunners are now moving closer to a deal for Gyokeres.

Arsenal Gyokeres fee 'revealed' as transfer imminent

The report claims that Arsenal will fork out a total of €80m (£69.1m) for the former Coventry City man, expected to be a fixed fee of €65m (£56.1m) with €15m (£13m) in performance-related add-ons.

All going well, Arsenal and Sporting could supposedly close the agreement on Sunday, as Gyokeres is understood to have been pushing for a switch to the Emirates Stadium all summer long.

The 27-year-old has not yet returned to pre-season with Sporting and had purportedly threatened to go on strike and refuse to come back due to his burning desire to join Arteta's team in the current window.

The relationship between Gyokeres's agents and Sporting president Frederico Varandas has also crumbled, as the striker's camp believe that Varandas went back on a gentleman's agreement over a fee.

However, Gyokeres now appears to be on the brink of achieving his desired outcome, having also turned down Manchester United, Juventus and two other 'monster' offers to help seal his switch to North London.

The Scandinavian will join Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi - whose signing was announced on Sunday - for the 2025-26 season, while a deal for Brentford's Christian Norgaard is also expected to go through soon.

Gyokeres over Sesko: Are Arsenal making the right decision?

A penny for the thoughts of Leipzig's Sesko right now, as the Slovenia international had been watched by Arsenal for well over a year, signing a new deal at the Red Bull Arena last summer amid interest from the Gunners.

There was ostensibly an acceptance at Leipzig that Sesko would move on this summer, but according to HandofArsenal, the German giants refused to negotiate for anything lower than €90m (£77.7m).

In no mood to haggle, Arsenal quickly swerved to a striker who is in the prime of his career, one who scored an astonishing 54 goals in 52 games last season while Sesko struck 21 times in 45 matches.

Some may argue that the Primeira Liga is easier to find the back of the net in than the Bundesliga, as well as the fact that Gyokeres comes with less resale value than Sesko, who is five years younger.

However, Arsenal need goals and they need them now, so by that logic, Berta and co have chosen correctly, but only time will truly tell.