Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi said that "it wasn't the right moment" to leave when quizzed on his decision to turn down a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool agreed a deal with Real Sociedad for Zubimendi's signing in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, but the Spain international rejected the chance to move to Anfield.

Twelve months on, Zubimendi joined Arsenal, and the 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Mikel Arteta's side this term, with his performances in the middle making a huge impression.

The midfielder has made nine appearances for the Gunners, scoring twice, and he said that moving to the Emirates Stadium 'felt right' after rejecting a transfer to England a year earlier.

Zubimendi: 'Liverpool interest came at the wrong time'

“When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at La Real,” he told The Guardian. “And it wasn’t the right moment [to go]. I stayed and it was a hard season but I learned a lot.

"I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went. But I’ve always tried to choose the right time and I’m happy with how it happened in the end.

“I had watched Arsenal and I liked everything I saw, in terms of passion, youth, the feeling you got watching them. And when Mikel Arteta called me … Well, if you’ve ever spoken to him you’ll know that he can be very convincing.

"He’s mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail. He’s very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me.”

Zubimendi scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in 236 appearances for Real Sociedad before making the move to Arsenal, with the Gunners paying £60m for his signature.

Zubimendi has been Arsenal's standout summer signing

As discussed by Sports Mole, Zubimendi has been Arsenal's standout signing from the summer market.

There were question marks surrounding Zubimendi's suitability for the Premier League before he made the move to the Emirates Stadium, but it would be fair to say that the midfielder has now proven himself.

Arsenal are sitting top of the Premier League table, boasting 16 points from their opening seven matches of the season, and Zubimendi will be hoping to help Arteta's side win the league trophy this term.