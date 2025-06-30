Brentford director of football Phil Giles delivers the latest on Christian Norgaard's proposed transfer to Arsenal following rumours of a £15m agreement.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles has confirmed that Christian Norgaard is 'more likely than not' to join Arsenal following reports of a £15m agreement between the two clubs.

The Gunners have lost Thomas Partey on a free transfer after the two parties could not come to an accord over a new deal, as the Ghana international joins Jorginho in walking out of the door this summer.

Arsenal have already wrapped up a deal for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi - all that is left now is the official announcement - and the club moved quickly to advance in negotiations for Norgaard.

The North London giants are now believed to have had a £15m package accepted by their capital rivals, one which comprises a £10m fixed fee and £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Sky Sports News reports that Norgaard will undergo his medical early this week before putting pen to paper on his contract, and while Giles has stressed that the deal is not done, he admitted that his exit from the Gtech Community Stadium is looking increasingly likely.

Brentford director: 'More likely than not Arsenal sign Norgaard'

"Arsenal approached us in the last two weeks about Christian," Giles told the broadcaster. As it stands at the minute, it's fair to say it's more likely to happen than not. But we have to go through the whole process, tick all the boxes and we'll see at the end of it.

"He's been a fantastic player for us. Unbelievable. I'm actually happy for him with the opportunity, he's earned the opportunity at age 31, at this stage of his career to try and win some trophies.

"It isn't done yet, obviously, but we're aware that if and when he does depart, we have a leadership role to fill. Also thinking about Ben Mee, Mark Flekken, we're aware of the squad, the experiences that we have in the squad and we'll look to cover it."

Norgaard's proposed move to Arsenal will bring an end to the Dane's successful six-year career with Brentford, during which time he has played a critical role in their rise from a Championship side to a top-half Premier League team.

The 31-year-old has amassed 13 goals and 18 assists in 196 appearances for the Bees in all tournaments, including five strikes and four helpers in last season's top flight.

Norgaard to be one of four imminent Arsenal signings?

Arsenal may not have 'officially' brought in one new face yet, but Norgaard is likely to be one of four arrivals to be announced within the next couple of weeks.

The Gunners are understood to have done everything necessary to sign Zubimendi, although Real Sociedad requested that his unveiling be delayed until July for financial reasons.

Zubimendi's signing should be followed by the arrival of his compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga, set to join in a £5m deal from Chelsea to provide cover and competition for David Raya.

Furthermore, Arsenal are soon expected to submit a new offer for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, whom they are understood to have reached a full agreement on personal terms with.