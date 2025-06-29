Arsenal reportedly reach a full agreement on personal terms with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera as they prepare a new bid for the 21-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is thought to have earmarked Mosquera as the perfect backup for William Saliba in the right centre-back slot, while he can also provide cover at right-back for Jurrien Timber and Ben White.

Arsenal have been in active discussions with their Spanish counterparts for a few days now, and they supposedly had one offer for the versatile defender rejected last week.

However, as Mosquera only has one year left on his Valencia contract, which also contains an affordable release clause set at just over €20m (£17.1m), it is seemingly only a matter of time before he touches down in North London.

The Gunners are already believed to have cleared one hurdle in their pursuit of the Spain Under-21 international, as Fabrizio Romano claims that Mosquera and Arsenal have reached a 'full agreement' on personal terms.

Arsenal 'failed with £12m offer' for Mosquera

The journalist adds that Arsenal's opening proposal for the centre-back's signature came in at just €14m (£12m), which was swiftly rejected by Valencia as they hold out for the full value of his release clause.

However, the Gunners will soon come back in with a new bid for Mosquera, and the two clubs remain in dialogue as Arsenal keep their fingers crossed for an imminent agreement.

Should all go plan, Mosquera could become Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer, as deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard are as good as done.

Zubimendi is thought to effectively already be an Arsenal player, but his announcement has been delayed until July for financial reasons, while Kepa and Norgaard's transfers should go through swiftly next month too.

Mosquera - who recently helped Spain reach the quarter-finals of the Under-21 European Championships - is set to leave Valencia after scoring one goal in 90 games for Los Che and starting all but one of their La Liga matches last season.

Arsenal's defensive options assessed ahead of Mosquera move

When all of Arteta's defensive stalwarts are fit, Mosquera will be under no illusions that Premier League starts over the likes of Saliba and Timber will be incredibly unlikely.

However, Saliba has sometimes found himself short of cover at right centre-back due to injuries to at least one of Timber and White, forcing the other to hold the fort at right-back for months on end.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also months away from returning from knee surgery and looks destined to leave on a free transfer in 2026, but Mosquera's arrival will offer Arteta more opportunities to rest Saliba, most likely in cup contests and inconsequential Champions League ties.

Mosquera's presence will also be handy if Jakub Kiwior is tempted by a move elsewhere this summer, as the centre-back is also capable of defending the left channel despite being predominantly a right-sided player.