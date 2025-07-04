Takehiro Tomiyasu posts a touching tribute to Arsenal as the Gunners confirm that they have reached an agreement to terminate the injury-plagued defender's contract.

Arsenal have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to terminate Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract by mutual consent.

The Japan international made just one appearance in the 2024-25 season owing to a pair of serious knee injuries, the latter of which required an operation that he is not expected back from until 2026.

Injuries had been a recurring theme of Tomiyasu's time at Arsenal, although he was an incredibly dependable performer for Mikel Arteta when fully fit, putting in stellar displays across the backline.

Tomiyasu was due to become a free agent at the end of next season, though, and following reports from earlier on Friday morning that the two parties were discussing a termination, the Gunners confirmed his exit at lunchtime.

"We have reached a mutual agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu to end his contract with immediate effect," a statement read.

"Unfortunately, injuries have limited Tomi’s time on the pitch in the past two seasons, with the defender making just one substitute appearance last season. It was therefore mutually agreed to end Tomi’s contract in order for him to start a new chapter in his career.

"Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Tomi for his contribution to the club and we wish him and his family all the best for the future."

The defender also delivered an emotional tribute to the North London club on his Instagram page, saying: "After 4 unforgettable years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to this incredible club.

"Obviously, I have got many things to say, but the thing that I want to tell you guys the most is just thank you for the love you guys gave me. I was so happy to be here with my teammates, Mikel, the coaching staff, supporting staff, everyone who was around me in this club.

"From my first day at the Emirates to every moment wearing the red and white, it has truly been an honor to represent this badge. To the supporters, thank you for the love you’ve been giving me on and off the pitch. I will never forget it, and it will stay in me forever.

"To the teammates, I’m so happy that we’ve shared many memories with you guys, because I know how good you guys are, not only as a player but as a person.

"I’m looking forward to seeing each of you guys ON the pitch soon. It’s time for a new chapter, but I’m forever proud to have been a Gunner. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner. ARIGATO and all the best, Tomi ❤️."

Arsenal and fan favourite Tomiyasu reach the right decision

It was not supposed to end like this at Arsenal for Tomiyasu, who immediately endeared himself to the Emirates faithful with a string of fabulous defensive displays and a beaming, infectious smile.

The 26-year-old had suffered from a few small niggles before joining Arsenal from Bologna in 2021, but his fitness record took a turn for the worse in North London, where he missed a staggering 107 matches for club and country through injury.

To put that number into even greater context, Tomiyasu played just 84 times for Arsenal in all competitions - scoring two goals and setting up six more - but an extremely adaptable and professional defender should only be remembered for the right reasons at the Emirates.

Tomiyasu's exit could precede a defensive arrival at Arsenal, as the Gunners are still working on a deal for Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera, who can effectively replace the Japan international thanks to his ability to function as both a right-back and centre-back.