Arsenal are said to be nearing the completion of Noni Madueke's signing from Chelsea, and a report suggests the winger's medical was successful.

Noni Madueke is reported to have passed his Arsenal medical ahead of his move to join from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta appears to be in the midst of a significant revamp, with the likes of midfielder Martin Zubimendi joining the club this summer.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres is also said to be of interest to the Londoners, and a move for the Sporting Lisbon number nine is thought to be nearing completion.

Arsenal could imminently confirm the signing of Chelsea winger Madueke, who is set to join the team after the clubs agreed a deal that could rise to £52m.

HandofArsenal claim that the forward has successfully passed his medical, and Arteta will hope the Englishman can help the team claim the Premier League title next term.

Madueke assessed

Madueke scored seven goals in the top flight in 2024-25, and the 23-year-old failed to find the back of the net in his final 11 league games of the season.

One of Madueke's greatest strengths is his ability to generate shooting opportunities, with his 3.54 shots per 90 last season the fourth highest figure in the Premier League last term.

Though a greater volume of shots is not necessarily indicative of scalability in front of goal, the fact that the winger is able to consistently produce shooting opportunities in the final third is a positive.

The forward is also an adept dribbler, with no other player in the Chelsea squad completing more than his 154 progressive carries in the most recent Premier League season.

However, it should be noted that the Englishman has predominantly operated on the right flank, and it would be surprising if he was able to displace Bukayo Saka.

While he could be seen by Arteta as a backup to Saka, there is a chance that the Spanish boss sees him as an option on the left given Gabriel Martinelli has struggled for some time.

The Brazilian is at his best when running into space behind opposition defences, but he can at times be ineffective when facing a low block, whereas Madueke's greater technical ability could help Arsenal break down stubborn backlines.