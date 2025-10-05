Arsenal are reportedly keen on a Paris Saint-Germain star, but they will have to brace themselves for competition from Manchester City.

Paris Siant-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is subject of a transfer battle between Arsenal and Manchester City, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners leapfrogged Liverpool into first place in the Premier League table, and they are in a position of strength heading into the international break.

Many fans are hopeful that this season will yield a major trophy for the first time since 2020, and supporters' confidence stems from their incredible squad depth.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard went off before half time during the Londoners' 2-0 win against West Ham United on Saturday, but Arsenal hardly noticed his absence in the middle of the pitch.

Caughtoffside claim in their Daily Briefing that boss Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening his side further with the addition of PSG midfielder Zaire-Emery, but while he could be available for £69m, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also a fan of the 19-year-old.

Warren Zaire-Emery in profile: How good is the PSG midfielder?

Given Zaire-Emery's young age, it would be surprising if he was already the complete package, though he has already started six times this term.

The midfielder found it difficult to break into the team last season, with head coach Luis Enrique opting to deploy Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz as a trio for the team's most important matches.

Zaire-Emery is capable of playing as either a six or as an eight thanks to his excellent ability with and without the ball.

The Frenchman has made more tackles (10) than any other PSG midfielder this season, and only Vitinha (1,684 yards) has progressed the ball more through carries than the teenager (948 yards).

His rounded skillset would make him an asset to most teams, and there is no doubt that he has the talent to cement himself amongst Europe's best in the middle of the pitch.

Do Arsenal need Zaire-Emery in midfield?

Arteta has a number of players capable of playing in deeper midfield roles, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi the first-choice duo to play in the team's double pivot.

The former will be 27 in January while the latter will be 27 in February, so there is an argument that Zaire-Emery would be seen as a long-term successor to one of the two.

However, the 19-year-old will want to establish himself as a first-team starter sooner rather than later, especially as others like Pedri at Barcelona have long held down starting spots despite breaking through at a young age.

It remains to be seen if Arteta can promise him enough minutes in the coming seasons to satisfy his demands, but adding the Frenchman to the squad would strengthen the team considerably.