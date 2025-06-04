Arsenal and Brazilian giants Flamengo are supposedly in talks over a deal to send Jorginho to South America before the end of his contract. The former Chelsea and Napoli man was confirmed to be one of 20 players leaving the club on Wednesday, as the Gunners announced their released and retained list for 2025-26. Jorginho will become a free agent on June 30, and it was reported a number of months ago that he had shaken hands on a deal with Flamengo, whom he would join on a free transfer. However, Flamengo are competing in this summer's Club World Cup, which begins before the Italy international is officially be severed from his Arsenal contract. The South American outfit are taking on Tunisian outfit Esperance de Tunis on June 16 in their Group D opener, before facing Jorginho's former club Chelsea on June 20 and Los Angeles FC on June 24.
Arsenal, Flamengo in 'advanced talks' over early Jorginho deal
Keen to bring the 33-year-old to the club in time for the start of the tournament, the Evening Standard reports that Flamengo are in advanced talks with Arsenal to sign him a few weeks early. Clubs across the globe currently have until June 10 to make their first signings of the summer, as an 'exceptional registration period' was put in place due to the Club World Cup, after which the second window opens on June 16. The report adds that both clubs are expected to find an agreement, and Arsenal would be in line for a small amount of compensation, as Liverpool were when they allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to move to Real Madrid early. The Premier League champions made around Â£10m in total from selling Alexander-Arnold a few weeks before his contract expired - Â£8.4m of which came from a transfer fee - but Arsenal would be unlikely to garner as much for Jorginho. The Euro 2020 winner departs the Gunners with a record of two goals and three assists from 79 matches since arriving from Chelsea midway through the 2022-23 season, scoring once in 27 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign.
Arsenal confirm released and retained list for 2025-26 season
Jorginho and 19 other Gunners - including women's and academy players - will be clearing out their Emirates lockers this summer, a list also including Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney, Neto and Raheem Sterling. However, Arsenal are in discussions with Thomas Partey over an extension, and Sports Mole have now been told that the Ghana international has been offered a new deal, albeit one he is yet to accept. A handful of academy talents are also on the way out, including Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand and Jack Henry-Francis, although Michal Rosiak is in talks to extend his deal. Arsenal are also negotiating a contract with Chloe Kelly's camp, but Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt and Teyah Goldie are all leaving the women's team.