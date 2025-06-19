Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave the club as a free agent on June 30 as talks over a new contract have hit a brick wall, according to a report.

The former Atletico Madrid lynchpin - who has just celebrated his 32nd birthday - has been in discussions with the Gunners over an extension to his current terms, which only have a couple of weeks left to run.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts recently told Sports Mole that Partey had been offered a new contract by the powers-that-be, as Mikel Arteta has been keen to retain his services following a stellar 2024-25.

The Ghana international banished the injury woes that bedevilled him at the beginning of his Arsenal career to make 52 appearances in all competitions in 2024-25, scoring four goals and providing three assists and excelling in the number six slot.

Partey's work as the deepest-lying midfielder allowed Declan Rice to flourish in the left eight position, but the former's five years in North London now appear to be nearing their end.

Partey Arsenal contract talks 'hit standstill' as midfielder 'expected to leave'

According to ESPN, talks between Partey's entourage and Arsenal over fresh terms are currently at a standstill, and the Ghanaian is expected to head for the Emirates exit door when the month comes to an end.

Unless there is an unforeseen breakthrough in the next week or so, Partey - who recently said that his family would play a key role in his next career move - is 'not expected' to commit to a new deal in the English capital.

Despite now being in the second half of his career, Partey will not be short of interest if he decides to move on, as Barcelona are reported to have taken an interest in securing his services on a free transfer.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also expected to throw their hat into the ring for the 32-year-old, who will depart Arsenal with a record of nine goals and seven assists in 167 matches since his 2020 move from Atletico.

The pros and cons of Partey leaving Arsenal

Already one of the club's highest earners on a reported £200,000 per week, Partey's camp supposedly wanted a pay increase to prolong the midfielder's stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The 32-year-old could be forgiven for wanting more given that he may only have one more lucrative contract left before he retires, but a salary rise was never going to be on the cards in North London.

The Gunners will at least have more space on the wage bill for a new arrival or two, but Partey's exit does leave Mikel Arteta in a tricky situation number-six wise.

Martin Zubimendi's arrival is all but wrapped up, but the Spaniard will not prove sufficient cover for both Partey and Jorginho, the latter of whom left on a free for Flamengo.

As a result, unless Arteta shifts ice back to the six role - thus losing what he brings to the left eight slot - or trials Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ben White in that slot, Arsenal may have to add another deep-lying midfielder to their shopping list.