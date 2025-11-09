Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'discover' Rafael Leao asking price amid AC Milan contract uncertainty

Arsenal 'discover' Leao asking price amid AC Milan contract uncertainty
Arsenal reportedly learn the asking price for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao, who is facing an uncertain contract situation at the San Siro.

Arsenal have reportedly been made aware that AC Milan are prepared to listen to offers below Rafael Leao's release clause.

The Portuguese winger has registered 75 goals and provided 63 assists since he joined AC Milan from Lille in the summer of 2019.

Leao continues to be an important player for the Rossoneri, as demonstrated by the fact that he has scored four goals and contributed one assist in seven Serie A matches this term.

However, there appears to be uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, despite being under contract until June 2028. 

The Italian giants are seemingly planning to hold talks with Leao's camp in the coming months over a potential new contract. 

Rafael Leao of AC Milan - October 19, 2025

Arsenal learn Leao asking price

Milan are wary that they may have to entertain transfer offers if they are unsuccessful in their efforts to tie the attacker down to a new deal.

According to Caught Offside, the Rossoneri will entertain offers below the player's €150m (£132m) release clause if they decide to listen to proposals.

The report claims that Milan values one of their most prized assets in the region of €80m (£70.3m) to €85m (£74.8m). 

Arsenal could be one to watch in regard to Leao's future, with Mikel Arteta said to be an admirer of the Portugal international.

The Gunners are even said to be willing to 'accelerate' their interest when the transfer window opens in the new year. 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on November 1, 2025

Do Arsenal need Leao?

Leao certainly has the quality to become Arsenal's first-choice left winger, although there would surely need to be a departure to make room for his potential arrival.

Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke can all play on the left flank when fit and available. 

With that in mind, Arsenal will surely be reluctant to bring in another left winger without offloading at least one of their current options.

There surely has to be doubt as to whether Arsenal will be willing to splash a significant sum of money on Leao in the winter transfer window. 

The Gunners may be better off waiting until next summer, when they will have a better picture of Leao's situation at Milan. 

