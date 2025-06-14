Keep track of every Premier League signing and departure during the 2025 summer transfer window with Sports Mole's comprehensive guide.

One of the more unorthodox summer transfer windows of our time, the second market will soon open for business after the first exceptional registration period.

Due to the new-look Club World Cup, all teams across the globe - not just the 32 competing in North America - were granted a 10-day window between June 1 and June 10 to get some early transactions over the line.

Manchester City were the biggest winners in that regard, quickly sealing marquee moves for Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri to strengthen their bid for Club World Cup stardom.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United also got their chequebooks out, signing Liam Delap, Jeremie Frimpong and Matheus Cunha respectively, and the Reds will soon break their all-time transfer record when the second window opens.

Indeed, Florian Wirtz's nine-figure switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield ought to go down as the deal of the summer, while questions remain over which big-money striker Arsenal will target.

Keep track of every transfer deal done in the Premier League from the summer 2025 window courtesy of Sports Mole's daily club-by-club tracker below!

ARSENAL

While Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all got early deals over the line, Arsenal ended the first 2025 summer window without a single addition to their name.

The Gunners only did one significant bit of business between June 1 and June 10, which was tying Gabriel Magalhaes down to a new long-term contract, and sporting director Andrea Berta has plenty more of those situations to sort out in the coming weeks and months.

However, Gooners will soon start growing impatient as their rivals strengthen and their side stay where they are, but after a third-straight second-placed Premier League finish, Arsenal are better off making sure they get their business done right rather than done quickly.

A new striker, midfielder, winger and goalkeeper are all expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium before the start of next season, and a few out-of-favour names have already cleared out their lockers for the final time.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Arsenal's 2025 summer transfer window.

Arsenal confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Arsenal confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Kieran Tierney (free to Celtic)

Jorginho (free to Flamengo)

Nuno Tavares (£4.2m to Lazio)

Marquinhos (undisclosed to Cruzeiro)

How much have Arsenal spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Arsenal total spend summer 2025: £0m

Arsenal total income summer 2025: £4.2m

Arsenal net profit/loss summer 2025: £4.2m

Latest Arsenal transfer rumours

Arsenal squad

Following up a first Champions League campaign - and their only venture into Europe's top tournament for more than 40 years - will be a hard act to follow for Aston Villa.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Unai Emery's men went all the way to the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, then agonisingly missed out on a top-five spot in the Premier League on a dramatic final day of the season.

As a result, financial restrictions could hamper any hopes of going again next term, when they will be among the favourites to claim glory in the Europa League.

An active transfer window awaits, as Villa aim to consolidate their status as one of England's top sides, but some more clever trading may be required to cover possible exits.

Meanwhile, several targets may now be out of reach given the circumstances - particularly a trio of January loan signings, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Aston Villa's summer transfer business so far.

Aston Villa confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Aston Villa confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Robin Olsen (free to Malmo)

Marcus Rashford (end of loan from Manchester United)

Marco Asensio (end of loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Axel Disasi (end of loan from Chelsea)

Rico Richards (undisclosed to Port Vale)

How much have Aston Villa spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Aston Villa total spend summer 2025: £5.8m

Aston Villa total income summer 2025: £0m

Aston Villa total net spend summer 2025: -£5.8m

Latest Aston Villa transfer rumours

Aston Villa squad

After their return to the Premier League back in 2022, Bournemouth have managed to improve their standings each season, culminating with a top-half finish in their last campaign under the guidance of their Spanish manager Andoni Iraola.

The Cherries will hope to continue this trend in the 2025/26 Premier League season and possibly battle for a spot in some European competition. However, they will need to improve their squad this summer if they want to compete with the big boys, which will require some shrewd moves since Bournemouth can't really go after well-established players like their financially stronger rivals.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Bournemouth's 2025 summer transfer window.

Bournemouth confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Bournemouth confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Dean Huijsen (Â£50m to Real Madrid)

Jaidon Anthony (Â£8m to Burnley)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (end of loan from Chelsea)

How much have Bournemouth spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Bournemouth total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Bournemouth total income summer 2025: Â£58m

Bournemouth total profit/loss summer 2025: +Â£58m



Latest Bournemouth transfer rumours

Bournemouth squad

Brentford found their best form in the final stretch of the 2024-25 Premier League season, which helped Thomas Frank's side finish right in the middle of the table.

The Bees will look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, which could help them finish higher next season and perhaps get involved in the race for European football.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Brentford's 2025 summer transfer window.

Brentford confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Caoimhin Kelleher (Â£12.5m, Liverpool)

Michael Kayode (Â£14.5m, Fiorentina)

Romelle Donovan (undisclosed, Birmingham City)

Brentford confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Mark Flekken (Â£11m, Bayer Leverkusen)

Ben Mee (free)

Ben Winterbottom (free)

How much have Brentford spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Brentford total spend summer 2025: Â£27m

Brentford total income summer 2025: Â£11m

Brentford total profit/loss summer 2025: -Â£16m

Latest Brentford transfer rumours

Brentford squad

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Brighton and Hove Albion finished the 2024-25 season strongly, but that was only enough for eighth place in the Premier League standings, which means that they will not be playing in Europe next season. That being said, this was the second-best finish for the Seagulls in the team's history, only bested by sixth place in the 2022-23 season. So, Fabian Hurzeler has plenty of reasons to be pleased and look forward to the next season, especially if Brighton keep the core of their team during the summer transfer window. Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Brighton's 2025 summer transfer window.



Brighton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Tom Watson (£10m, Sunderland)

Do-young Yun (£1.7m, Daejeon Hana Citizen)

Charalampos Kostoulas (£29.8m, Olympiacos)

Brighton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

No confirmed departures yet!

How much have Brighton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£41.5m£0m-£41.5m

Latest Brighton transfer rumours

Brighton squad

Bringing Scott Parker to take the reins of the team last summer has proven a brilliant move by Burnley since Parker managed to secure them promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

This is the third different team that Parker managed to promote from the Championship, but he will certainly hope to last longer in the top flight with Burnley than he did with Fulham or Bournemouth, for which he will need a strong transfer window this summer.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Burnley's 2025 summer transfer window.

Burnley confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Marcus Edwards (Â£8.4m, Sporting)

Jaidon Anthony (Â£8m, Bournemouth)

Bashir Humphreys (Â£10m, Chelsea)

Zian Flemming (Â£7m, Millwall)

Burnley confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jonjo Shelvey (free)

Nathan Redmond (free)

How much have Burnley spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Burnley total spend summer 2025: Â£33.4m

Burnley total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Burnley total net profit/loss summer 2025: -Â£33.4m



Latest Burnley transfer rumours

Burnley squad

CHELSEA

After a rocky start to the season, Chelsea have finished the 2024/25 campaign in style, clinching a spot in the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League standings.

On top of that, they also lifted a trophy in Europe with a win over Real Betis in the Conference League final. These feats are even more impressive when we consider the fact that Enzo Maresca's side is one of the youngest in the history of the Premier League, with the average age of Chelsea's starting XI over the course of the season being barely above 24 years.

The Blues will likely try to add some experience during the summer, although their transfer window has started by signing three teenagers.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Chelsea's 2025 summer transfer window.

Chelsea confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Willian Estevao (£28.7m, Palmeiras)

Dario Essugo (£18.8m, Sporting)

Kendry Paez (£8.4m, Independiente del Valle)

Liam Delap (£30m, Ipswich Town)

Mamadou Sarr (£12m, Strasbourg)

Dario Essugo (£18.8m Sporting Lisbon)

Chelsea confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Bashir Humphreys (£10m to Burnley)

Jadon Sancho (end of loan from Manchester United)

Marcus Bettinelli (Undisclosed to Manchester City)

How much have Chelsea spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Chelsea total spend summer 2025: £116.7m

Chelsea total income summer 2025: £10m

Chelsea total net profit/loss summer 2025: -£106.7m

Latest Chelsea transfer rumours

Chelsea squad

Since their return to the Premier League back in the 2013-14 season, Crystal Palace have never finished higher than 10th in the standings, and last season did not look any different in this regard, with the Eagles finishing 12th once again.

However, in Oliver Glasner's first season at the helm, Crystal Palace wrote a famous chapter in the history of the club, winning their first-ever FA Cup. The Eagles will now look to build on this success and add more quality to the team during the summer as they prepare to play in Europe for the first time since their stint in the long-forgotten Intertoto Cup in 1999.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Crystal Palace's 2025 summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Joel Ward (free)

Jeffrey Schlupp (free)

Matt Turner (end of loan from Nottingham Forest)

Ben Chilwell (end of loan from Chelsea)

How much have Crystal Palace spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Crystal Palace total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Crystal Palace total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Crystal Palace total profit/loss summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Crystal Palace transfer rumours

Crystal Palace squad

After struggling to stay up for three seasons in a row, Everton finally had a calm ending to the campaign and finished 13th in the Premier League standings last season - their last one at their long-time home of Goodison Park.

Everton were 19th at one point, but bringing David Moyes back to the club after more than a decade steadied the ship and the Toffees will hope that the future is bright heading into their new stadium.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Everton's 2025 summer transfer window.

Everton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Carlos Alcaraz (undisclosed from Flamengo)

Everton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Neal Maupay (Â£3.4m to Marseille)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (free)

John Virginia (free)

Ashley Young (free)

Asmir Begovic (free)

Jack Harrison (end of loan from Leeds United)

Jesper Lindstrom (end of loan from Napoli)

Orel Mangala (end of loan from Lyon)

Armando Broja (end of loan from Chelsea)

How much have Everton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Everton total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Everton total income summer 2025: Â£3.4m

Everton total profit/loss summer 2025: Â£3.4m



Latest Everton transfer rumours

Everton squad

Fulham had a good season and they were involved in the race for European football at one point, but slowed down in the second half of the season and in the end finished 11th in the Premier League standings.

Still, that is a solid result for Marco Silva's team and the Cottagers will be looking at ways to build on it and improve during the summer.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Fulham's 2025 summer transfer window.



Fulham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Fulham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Reiss Nelson (end of loan from Arsenal)

How much have Fulham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Fulham total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Fulham total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Fulham total profit/loss summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Fulham transfer rumours

Fulham squad

LEEDS

Leeds were in a long battle with Burnley for the Championship title last season, and they only managed to claim it thanks to a better goal difference, with both teams ending the season with 100 points.

More importantly, Daniel Farke's side is back in the Premier League, but the Peacocks will need to do well in the summer transfer window if they want to avoid quickly going back to the Championship.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Leeds' 2025 summer transfer window.

Leeds confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Leeds confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Rasmus Kristensen (£5m to Eintracht Frankfurt)

Josuha Guilavogui (free)

Joe Rothwell (end of loan from Bournemouth)

Manor Solomon (end of loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Joe Snowdon (free to Swindon Town)

How much have Leeds spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Leeds total spend summer 2025: £0m

Leeds total income summer 2025: £5m

Leeds total profit/loss summer 2025: £5m

Latest Leeds transfer rumours

Leeds squad

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool go into the 2025 summer transfer window as the newly-crowned champions of England, having clinched a record-equalling 20th title in Arne Slot's first season at the helm last term.

Even more impressively, Slot took the Reds to the summit of the Premier League despite only signing one player last summer, although they are expected to be far busier this time around.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Liverpool's 2025 summer transfer window.

Liverpool confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen)

Armin Pecsi (£1.5m from Puskas Akademia)

Liverpool confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m to Real Madrid)

Caoimhin Kelleher (£12.5m, Brentford)

How much have Liverpool spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£31m£20.8m-£10.2m

Latest Liverpool transfer rumours

Liverpool squad

MANCHESTER CITY

After an uncharacteristically bad season that ended with just one minor trophy, Manchester City come into the summer transfer window looking for players that could help them get back to the top.

Man City finished third in the Premier League, but at one point it seemed that they might miss on a place in the Champions League and there were even rumours of Pep Guardiola getting sacked.

However, the Spaniard has a lot of credit at the club and his side did finish the season in good form, but they should nevertheless be very active this summer.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Man City's 2025 summer transfer window.

Man City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£31m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Marcus Bettinelli (Undisclosed, Chelsea)

Rayan Cherki (£30.45m, Lyon)

Tijjani Reijnders (£46.5m, AC Milan)

Man City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Yan Couto (£21m to Borussia Dortmund)

Jacob Wright (££2.3m to Norwich City)

Kevin De Bruyne (free)

How much have Man City spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Man City total spend summer 2025: £106.95m

Man City total income summer 2025: £23.3m

Man City total profit/loss summer 2025: -£83.65m

Latest Man City transfer rumours

Man City squad

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United finished last Premier League season in 15th place in the standings, which is their worst finish since the 70s, so it is clear that the team is in dire need of some overhaul.

The Red Devils did reach the final of the Europa League, but lost to Spurs, which many thought would be the end of Ruben Amorim as United's manager. However, Amorim is still at the helm and he is looking for ways to improve his squad this summer.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Man Utd's 2025 summer transfer window.

Man Utd confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Diego Leon (£7m, Cerro Porteno)

Matheus Cunha (£62.5m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Man Utd confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jonny Evans (free)

Christian Eriksen (free)

Victor Lindelof (free)

How much have Man Utd spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Man Utd total spend summer 2025: £69.5m

Man Utd total income summer 2025: £0m

Man Utd total profit/loss summer 2025: -£69.5m

Latest Man Utd transfer rumours

Man Utd squad

After a photo-finish in the race for the Champions League, which came to the last matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Newcastle United managed to survive in fifth despite losing to Everton in their final game. Thanks to the extra place granted to England by UEFA, fifth place was enough for Newcastle to secure a spot in the Champions League, so Eddie Howe and the team's management will have to be wise this transfer window and find a way to prepare the Magpies to battle on multiple fronts. Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Newcastle's 2025 summer transfer window.



Newcastle confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Antonio Cordero (undisclosed from Malaga)

Newcastle confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

How much have Newcastle spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Â£0mÂ£14.5mÂ£14.5m

Latest Newcastle transfer rumours

Newcastle squad

While all Nottingham Forest fans would have jumped for joy had you told them that their team would finish the 2024-25 season in seventh place in the Premier League, knowing how it all went down will certainly leave a bitter taste for some of them.

Led by Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest ended 2024 in second place and had a great opportunity to secure a spot in the Champions League. However, they ran out of steam in the final third of the season and will have to be satisfied with a Conference League participation. Still, this will be the first time for Nottingham Forest to play in Europe since 1996, although they will have to add some players this summer to ensure squad depth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Nottingham Forest's 2025 summer transfer window.



Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Alex Moreno (end of loan from Aston Villa)

How much have Nottingham Forest spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Nottingham Forest total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Nottingham Forest total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Nottingham Forest total profit/loss summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Nottingham Forest transfer rumours

Nottingham Forest squad

Despite ending the regular season in the Championship on a five-game losing streak, Sunderland played well in the playoffs and after a lot of excitement, which included eliminating Coventry in the semis after extra time and beating Sheffield United after trailing at half time in the final, the Black Cats earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time since going down in 2017.

French manager Regis Le Bris performed a small miracle in his first season with Sunderland, but now he will have an even tougher task of trying to stay up in the top flight and to even stand a chance, he will need to bring in some reinforcements this summer.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Sunderland's 2025 summer transfer window.

Sunderland confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Enzo Le Fee (£19.3m, Roma)

Sunderland confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jobe Bellingham (£27.8m to Borussia Dortmund)

Tom Watson (£10m to Brighton & Hove Albion)

Salis Abdul Samed (end of loan from Lens)

How much have Sunderland spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Sunderland total spend summer 2025: £19.3m

Sunderland total income summer 2025: £37.8m

Sunderland total profit/loss summer 2025: £18.5m

Latest Sunderland transfer rumours

Sunderland squad

Last season was a mixed bag for Tottenham Hotspur fans, who saw their team finish 17th in the Premier League, which is their worst finish since they were relegated back in 1977.

However, they also saw their team lift a trophy for the first time since they won the EFL Cup in 2008, with their famous Europa League success also earning them a place in the Champions League.

Ending a 17-year trophy drought was not enough to save Ange Postecoglou from the chop, though, and Thomas Frank should soon be sworn in as his replacement ahead of a critical summer of spending.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Tottenham's 2025 summer transfer window.

Tottenham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Kevin Danso (£21m, Lens)

Luka Vuskovic (£9.3m, Westerlo)

Tottenham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£11.4m to Marseille)

Fraser Forster (free)

Sergio Reguilon (free)

Alfie Whiteman (free)

Timo Werner (end of loan from RB Leipzig)

Mathys Tel (end of loan from Bayern Munich)

How much have Tottenham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Tottenham total spend summer 2025: £30.3m

Tottenham total income summer 2025: £11.4m

Tottenham total profit/loss summer 2025: £18.9m

Latest Tottenham transfer rumours

Tottenham squad

It was a season to forget for West Ham United's fans after their team finished 14th in the Premier League standings and was eliminated in the third round of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup. With Graham Potter now at the helm, the Hammers will be looking to build in the upcoming summer transfer window in order to push themselves further up the table next season. Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from West Ham's 2025 summer transfer window.



West Ham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed from Nice)

West Ham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Vladimir Coufal (free)

Danny Ings (free)

Aaron Cresswell (free)

Lukasz Fabianski (free)

Carlos Soler (end of loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Evan Ferguson (end of loan from Brighton & Hove Albion)

How much have West Ham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£0m£0m£0m

Latest West Ham transfer rumours

West Ham squad

Things were looking grim for Wolverhampton back in December, with the team in 19th place in the Premier League with just nine points from 16 games, but the managerial change that saw Vitor Pereira replace Gary O'Neil turned out to be just what the team needed.

Wolves were much better after Pereira took over and managed to secure their place in the top flight well before the season's end. However, Wolves need to do well in the summer transfer window if they want to avoid another season in the lower half of the table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Wolves' 2025 summer transfer window.

Wolves confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Wolves confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Pablo Sarabia (free)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (end of loan from Celta Vigo)

Carlos Forbs (end of loan from Ajax)

Matheus Cunha (£62.5m to Manchester United)

Filozofe Mabete (loan to Swindon Town)

How much have Wolves spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Wolves total spend summer 2025: £62.5m

Wolves total income summer 2025: £0m

Wolves total profit/loss summer 2025: +£62.5m

Latest Wolves transfer rumours

Wolves squad

How much have Premier League clubs spent in summer 2025?

Premier League total spend: £180.9m

Premier League total income: £174.7m

Premier League net spend: -£6.2m

Summer 2025 transfer window key dates

The first 2025 summer transfer window officially opened on June 1 after FIFA granted special dispensation to allow clubs competing at the Club World Cup to sign players ahead of the new-look tournament.

That exceptional registration period closed on June 10, before the window reopens again on June 16. The transfer window will then close on September 1, and remain closed until January.