Sports Mole ranks Antoine Semenyo's potential January destinations from best to worst amid emerging £65m release clause news.

Antoine Semenyo's future has surged back into the spotlight ahead of the 2026 January transfer window after it emerged that the Bournemouth forward's contract includes a £65m release clause - reportedly structured as £60m upfront and a further £5m in add-ons - which becomes active until a certain date during the month.

The Ghana international was a target for several clubs during the summer window before signing the new deal with the Cherries, and Semenyo's stunning start to the season - scoring six and assisting three goals in 11 Premier League appearances - has ensured that several elite sides are once again monitoring the forward.

Alongside Semenyo's fantastic output in front of goal, the forward's pace, power, intensity and ability on the ball have all attracted interest from these teams that are looking to strengthen their frontlines as they aim to compete on several fronts heading towards the business end of the campaign.

As interest builds and rumours continue to swirl with the January window rapidly approaching, here, Sports Mole ranks Semenyo's potential January destinations from best to worst.

The weakest position in Arsenal's entire squad is arguably their left wing, and with Semenyo available in the January window, this could make for the perfect match for both club and player.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard do possess clear quality, but both have experienced spells of inconsistency in recent years, and as they compete for their first Premier League title since 2003-04, Mikel Arteta may be eager to strengthen his frontline with the likes of Semenyo in that position.

Semenyo would certainly fit Arteta's clear emphasis on physicality in his Arsenal squad, with the Ghana international standing at 6'1" and boasting brilliant athleticism, while his ability to either drive down the line or cut inside thanks to his quality on both feet could add an extra dimension of threat to the Gunners' attack.

Arsenal were one of Semenyo's main suitors during the summer transfer window, and this release clause could see the Gunners return for his signature in the January window.

From the player's perspective, joining Arsenal would surely be the most exciting destination, as the Gunners possess a young and talented squad that are currently leading the race for the Premier League title, while they are also amongst the favourites to lift the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League trophies this term.

Moving to the other side of North London, Tottenham Hotspur are also supposedly interested in the forward, and this could be another intriguing destination for Semenyo.

Thomas Frank's side have shown signs of promise during the early stages of the campaign, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League standings after five wins, three draws and three defeats, but their performances have sometimes been criticised for a lack of creativity in the final third.

Summer signing Mohammed Kudus has elevated their attack on the right side, but Frank is yet to settle on his preferred left winger, with the likes of Richarlison, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons, among others, all lining up on the left side throughout the campaign.

Semenyo could, therefore, come straight into this Tottenham Hotspur side and make that position his own, and his qualities could have a similar effect to Kudus on the opposite side of the pitch, adding an extra element of creativity, falir and attacking threat.

Given the clear opening for Semenyo to come straight into this team and enhance their performance levels, moving to Spurs could be a brilliant option for the forward.

Liverpool were another side who reportedly held an interest in Semenyo during the summer transfer window, and the Reds are reportedly still in the market for another attacker despite adding Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike to their frontline over the summer.

However, with Wirtz and Isak yet to find form at Anfield, as well as Mohamed Salah set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations, another winger is reportedly on the shortlist for the defending champions.

Liverpool may also fancy their chances of securing Semenyo's signature due to their sporting director, Richard Hughes, having an excellent relationship with his former club Bournemouth, including the deals for Milos Kerkez and Ben Gannon-Doak during the summer, while Hughes also played a key role in Semenyo initially moving to the Cherries.

In terms of Semenyo's side of moving to Liverpool,joining the club who won the league title just last season is likely to be of major interest, although the Ghana international may be wary of the supremely talented attacking options that he would have to compete with.

The aforementioned likes of Wirtz, Isak and Ekitike can all play from the left wing, while Cody Gakpo has also made a positive start to the campaign, scoring three and assisting two goals in 11 appearances in the Premier League, meaning Semenyo may prefer other destinations where he is more likely to cement his position.

In a similar vein, Semenyo would surely be interested in joining up with legendary manager Pep Guardiola, but Manchester City's wealth of attacking options may mean the Ghana international would rather move to the likes of Arsenal or Tottenham, where a regular position would be more assured.

Semenyo would provide Man City with a more consistent scoring outlet from the wing, with Savinho and Jeremy Doku yet to score on a regular basis, but the latter of those two has grown into one of Man City's most dangerous players this season.

Doku, who plays on the left wing, has started picking up positions in more narrow areas, allowing him to get into the box and into scoring situations far more regularly, and that has helped the forward gradually develop into one of the club's most threatening outlets.

Arguably his best performance for the club came in their last match before the November international break against Liverpool, creating the most chances, completing the most dribbles and scoring a sensational curler, and if Doku can begin producing these performances more consistently then that position would surely be his.

As a result, a better move for Semenyo may be to the likes of Arsenal or Spurs, where he would be expected to immediately become their starting winger and one of the most influential players in the attack.