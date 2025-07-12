Sports Mole looks at the most expensive signings in Arsenal's glittering history.

Rejecting one shade of red for a different shade of red, Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi is now getting acclimatised to North London after completing his long-awaited move to Arsenal from Real Sociedad.

The 26-year-old appeared to be on his way to Liverpool during the 2024 summer transfer window, only to have a late change of heart and decide he could not bid farewell to his boyhood club so soon.

Twelve months down the line, however, Zubimendi decided that the time was right to embark on a new adventure, although Liverpool had already witnessed Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister blossom in his absence.

Instead, Arsenal offered the Spaniard a route to the Premier League and even agreed to pay more than his £51m release clause to strike a more favourable payment structure with Real Sociedad.

The Gunners forked out just over £60m for Zubimendi, placing him in the top 10 of their all-time record signings, but some way away from number one.

From: Real Madrid

Date: September 2, 2013

Age at the time: 24

Arsenal appearances: 254

Arsenal goals: 44

Honours at Arsenal



FA Cup (4): 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2019-20



Community Shield (2): 2014, 2015



From: Atletico Madrid

Date: October 5, 2020

Age at the time: 27

Honours at Arsenal



Community Shield (1): 2023



From: Manchester City

Date: July 4, 2022

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Arsenal

None

From: Lyon

Date: July 5, 2017

Age at the time: 26

Arsenal appearances: 206

Arsenal goals: 71

Honours at Arsenal



FA Cup (1): 2019-20



Community Shield (1): 2017



From: Brighton & Hove Albion

Date: July 30, 2021

Age at the time: 23

Honours at Arsenal



Community Shield (1): 2023



From: Borussia Dortmund

Date: January 31, 2018

Age at the time: 28

Arsenal appearances: 163

Arsenal goals: 92

Honours at Arsenal



FA Cup (1): 2019-20



Community Shield (1): 2020



4. Martin Zubimendi - £60.5m

From: Martin Zubimendi

Date: July 6, 2025

Age at the time: 26

Honours at Arsenal

None

From: Chelsea

Date: July 1, 2023

Age at the time: 24

Honours at Arsenal



Community Shield (1): 2023



From: Lille

Date: August 1, 2019

Age at the time: 24

Arsenal appearances: 112

Arsenal goals: 27

Honours at Arsenal



FA Cup (1): 2019-20



Community Shield (1): 2020



From: West Ham United

Date: July 15, 2023

Age at the time: 24

Honours at Arsenal