Rejecting one shade of red for a different shade of red, Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi is now getting acclimatised to North London after completing his long-awaited move to Arsenal from Real Sociedad.
The 26-year-old appeared to be on his way to Liverpool during the 2024 summer transfer window, only to have a late change of heart and decide he could not bid farewell to his boyhood club so soon.
Twelve months down the line, however, Zubimendi decided that the time was right to embark on a new adventure, although Liverpool had already witnessed Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister blossom in his absence.
Instead, Arsenal offered the Spaniard a route to the Premier League and even agreed to pay more than his £51m release clause to strike a more favourable payment structure with Real Sociedad.
The Gunners forked out just over £60m for Zubimendi, placing him in the top 10 of their all-time record signings, but some way away from number one.
Here, Sports Mole looks at the most expensive signings in Arsenal's glittering history.
10. Mesut Ozil - £40m
From: Real Madrid
Date: September 2, 2013
Age at the time: 24
Arsenal appearances: 254
Arsenal goals: 44
Honours at Arsenal
- FA Cup (4): 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2019-20
- Community Shield (2): 2014, 2015
9. Thomas Partey - £42.5m
From: Atletico Madrid
Date: October 5, 2020
Age at the time: 27
Honours at Arsenal
- Community Shield (1): 2023
8. Gabriel Jesus - £44.4m
From: Manchester City
Date: July 4, 2022
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Arsenal
None
7. Alexandre Lacazette - £45.1m
From: Lyon
Date: July 5, 2017
Age at the time: 26
Arsenal appearances: 206
Arsenal goals: 71
Honours at Arsenal
- FA Cup (1): 2019-20
- Community Shield (1): 2017
6. Ben White - £49.8m
From: Brighton & Hove Albion
Date: July 30, 2021
Age at the time: 23
Honours at Arsenal
- Community Shield (1): 2023
5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £54.2m
From: Borussia Dortmund
Date: January 31, 2018
Age at the time: 28
Arsenal appearances: 163
Arsenal goals: 92
Honours at Arsenal
- FA Cup (1): 2019-20
- Community Shield (1): 2020
4. Martin Zubimendi - £60.5m
From: Martin Zubimendi
Date: July 6, 2025
Age at the time: 26
Honours at Arsenal
None
3. Kai Havertz - £63.8m
From: Chelsea
Date: July 1, 2023
Age at the time: 24
Honours at Arsenal
- Community Shield (1): 2023
2. Nicolas Pepe - £68m
From: Lille
Date: August 1, 2019
Age at the time: 24
Arsenal appearances: 112
Arsenal goals: 27
Honours at Arsenal
- FA Cup (1): 2019-20
- Community Shield (1): 2020
1. Declan Rice - £99.2m
From: West Ham United
Date: July 15, 2023
Age at the time: 24
Honours at Arsenal
- Community Shield (1): 2023