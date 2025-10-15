Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal.

Arsenal will resume their quest for the Premier League title on Saturday, when they travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The first-placed Gunners have 16 points from seven games and lead second-placed Liverpool by one point, whereas the Cottagers are 14th with eight points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Fulham vs. Arsenal kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Fulham vs. Arsenal being played?

The match will take place at Craven Cottage in London, and the stadium has a maximum capacity of 28,800.

Mikel Arteta will hope that his Arsenal side will better the 1-1 draw they managed when they travelled to the ground in December 2024.

How to watch Fulham vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, supporters will be able to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage of the fixture set to begin at 5pm and 4pm on those respective channels.

Online streaming

Sky Go customers can stream through their laptops or mobile devices, or supporters can alternatively purchase a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Sky Sports will release highlights on their dedicated sports app, as well as on their social media channels following the conclusion of the clash on Saturday.

Domestic viewers can tune into Match of the Day - starting at 10:30pm on BBC One - and a highlight package will be available on the iPlayer from 8pm on the same day.

Fulham vs. Arsenal: Who will win the Premier League clash?

Arsenal have scored nine of their 14 goals this season in the Premier League from dead-ball situations, so Fulham will have to be wary of the threat the Gunners pose from set pieces.

The Cottagers may find it difficult to create chances during counter-attacks given Arteta's side have only conceded three times in the Premier League so far.

If the likes of Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka are at their best, it is hard to see anything other than a victory for the visitors.

No Data Analysis info