Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The 198th North London derby graces our TV screens on Sunday afternoon, when Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur vie for bragging rights and precious Premier League points.

The Gunners will extend their advantage over their bitter rivals to a staggering 11 points with success on their own soil, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Noni Madueke (knee), Riccardo Calafiori (hip), Gabriel Martinelli (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Hincapie; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock), Archie Gray (calf), Koto Takai (thigh), Radu Dragusin (fitness), Ben Davies (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison

