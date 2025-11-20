[monks data]
Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Tottenham clash: Gabriel, Gyokeres, Martinelli latest

Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Seeking four straight wins over their North London derby rivals for the first time in the Premier League era, Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's headline act.

The international hiatus came at an ideal time for the Gunners, who lost their streak of successes and clean sheets in an agonising 2-2 stalemate with high-flying Sunderland in gameweek 11.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta's men still hold an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings for the time being, but Gooners are now lamenting the crushing absence of a critical name.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Spurs, who sit four places and eight points worse off ahead of Sunday's showdown.


Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes goes off injured for Brazil at the Emirates against Senegal, on November 15, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Defender and set-piece extraordinaire Gabriel Magalhaes sustained a severe thigh injury during Brazil's recent friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates, and the centre-back is now facing between one and two months on the sidelines - a devastating blow for Arteta and co.


Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres pictured on November 1, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Viktor Gyokeres is anticipated to return from his muscular problem soon, but at the time of writing, the Swedish striker remains a serious doubt for the North London derby. 


Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring on October 1, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Gabriel Martinelli picked up a muscular issue against Crystal Palace in October, and the winger is also on the Gunners' touch-and-go list for the weekend's blockbuster.


Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard goes down injured on October 4, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

There was hope that Martin Odegaard would be back in action for the all-capital clash this weekend, but Norway boss Stale Solbakken recently said that the Arsenal skipper was still some distance away from returning from a knee injury, suggesting that he will watch the derby from the sidelines.


Kai Havertz

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates on August 9, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kai Havertz has played just one match all season long due to his troublesome knee issue, and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann recently revealed that he suffered a relapse in his recovery, so he will likely be missing for a little while longer.


Noni Madueke

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on August 6, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Noni Madueke suffered his own knee injury against Manchester City in September, which was expected to rule him out for around eight weeks, so there is a chance that he will be able to face his former youth side here.


Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring on January 1, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee 

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)

Gabriel Jesus is slowly being reintegrated into full training after his ACL tear, and the Brazilian attacker is on course for a first-team return at some point in the New Year.


ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for the North London derby.

