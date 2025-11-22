Ahead of Sunday's Premier League North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the Sports Mole team picks their winner.

North London has been red since 2022, but Tottenham Hotspur will finally endeavour to paint the city in a new lick of lilywhite at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The two bitter-most rivals collide in the headline act of Premier League gameweek 12, in which Arsenal could open up an 11-point lead over Thomas Frank's men by coming up trumps on their own turf.

Victory for the men in red and white would also ensure that they maintain an unassailable lead over Manchester City and Chelsea at the top-flight summit, whereas Spurs could potentially sneak into the Champions League spots by harming their hosts' title ambitions.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Arsenal

Taking all Premier League games where I am a neutral into account, this was for years my favourite fixture to watch.

The North London derby rarely disappoints and so often throws up thrillers, although admittedly I cannot see that being the case this time around, with set pieces the favoured route of attack for both clubs so far this season.

Both teams can play exciting football, and Spurs may actually favour being away from home in this one given their dreadful home record this season, but I'm expecting this chapter of the North London derby to be a fairly routine, unspectacular 2-0 win for Arsenal.

The Gunners' defensive record is exceptional, and with Tottenham having to cope without some of their most dangerous attackers, it is hard to see them breaching the backline, even with the news of Gabriel's injury.

Spurs haven't won any of their last six North London derbies - a streak that now stretches back more than three-and-a-half years - and I fully expect them to lose a fourth on the bounce for the first time since a run of six between 1987 and 1989.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Arsenal

Football is rarely straightforward, but Arsenal are a better team than Tottenham, and sometimes it is as simple as that.

The absence of Gabriel Magalhaes is a big blow for the Gunners, but the home side still have more than enough quality to secure all three points in front of their own supporters.

Tottenham can cause Arsenal problems, and I am expecting Spurs to find the back of the net despite the home team's excellent defensive record, but Mikel Arteta's side should win this one.





Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Arsenal Both Arsenal and Spurs' set-piece mastery will be put to the test on Sunday; no side has scored more than the Gunners' 10 dead-ball goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, while no team has conceded fewer than Tottenham's two. So many unknowns remain thanks to Arteta's quintessentially unhelpful team news update, and it may take just the one goal to decide this North London derby. If that is the case, Arsenal and their enviable strength in depth have my backing to claim it, as even a rejigged backline should quell a Tottenham team and their familiar build-up problems.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Arsenal Tottenham are the only Premier League team yet to lose away from home this season and Thomas Frank’s side will be looking to claim another statement win on the road after beating Man City in August. However, I can see their unbeaten away run coming to an end this weekend at a stadium where they have struggled to claim positive results for some time, prevailing in just one of their last 32 top-flight visits to the Emirates (D12 L19). The absence of Gabriel for Arsenal is significant. Not only is he a potent set-piece threat, the Gunners have won 64% of the Premier League matches he has played in, compared to 40% without him. Nevertheless, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are two strong centre-back alternatives who can seamlessly slot in alongside William Saliba, and Arsenal should still have enough to get the better of a Spurs outfit, who have at times lacked a clinical touch in the final third when either Richarlison or Mathys Tel have led the line.

Nsidibe Akpan, Reporter - Arsenal Both teams are dealing with significant injury problems, but Arsenal’s home advantage and more balanced squad should give them the edge. The Gunners have been dominant in this fixture since the arrival of Mikel Arteta and I expect that trend to continue. There’s also the title race to consider. After dropping two points against Sunderland just before the international break and with the scrutiny that followed, the squad will be determined to respond strongly and silence any doubts. For Tottenham, they’re still adapting to Thomas Frank’s approach, and with several first-team players expected to miss the fixture, it’s difficult to see them matching Arsenal’s overall quality, even with Arsenal’s own injury concerns. The first goal will be crucial as it often is in this derby. If Arsenal score it, I expect them to take full control and go on to win the game.

Byron David, Reporter - Arsenal Despite injuries to key players, Arsenal should get out of this edition of the North London Derby unscathed. The Gunners have an excellent record against Spurs, particularly at the Emirates Stadium, where their last defeat came in 2010. Thomas Frank has certainly made Tottenham more pragmatic than in their Ange era, but there are still several weaknesses for the home side to exploit. Before the international break, Man Utd's late equaliser is an encouragement for Arsenal, especially when it comes to set pieces. Expect Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka to float those balls into the area for someone to get onto. Even without Gabriel Magalhaes attacking those balls, Arsenal have several other big players who can cause problems in the box.





