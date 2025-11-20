Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend's Premier League North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

A fitting fixture for the return of Premier League football, North London derby rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur collide in gameweek 12 of the 2025-26 season at the Emirates Stadium.

Neither side managed to win their final pre-international break fixture, and both Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank are striving for momentum ahead of an unrelenting winter run.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Spurs kick off?

Arsenal vs. Tottenham kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, November 23.

The North London derby is the penultimate fixture of the gameweek, followed by Manchester United's home battle with Everton on Monday night.

Where is Arsenal vs. Spurs being played?

Arsenal are hosting their bitter adversaries at the Emirates Stadium, where they are yet to suffer a single defeat in any competition this season.

Spurs have only prevailed on one of their last 32 visits to the Emirates in the Premier League, stunning Arsene Wenger's Arsenal 3-2 in the 2010-11 campaign.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Spurs in the UK

TV channels

In the UK, Arsenal vs. Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

The former can be found on channel 401 for Sky subscribers, 511 for Virgin Media viewers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers, while Sky Sports Premier League is 402 on Sky, 512 on VM and 420 on EE TV/BT.

Streaming

Fans with access to Sky Sports can stream the match on the Sky Sports mobile or desktop app, as well as Sky Go.

Alternatively, the North London derby can be viewed on NOW TV via their sports subscription package, which costs £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to view on the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports website, as well as the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

BBC's flagship football programme Match of the Day will also show the best of the action - the show begins at 10.40pm on BBC One on Sunday evening.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Tottenham?

Ask any Arsenal fan, and they will say this game is much bigger for them than it is for Spurs. Ask any Tottenham fan, and you know what answer they will most likely give.

The Gunners lost their magnificent run of victories and clean sheets in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland just before the international break, and if they fail to triumph on Sunday, their lead at the top of the Premier League table could be cut down to just one point.

However, Arsenal could also beat Spurs four times in a row for the first time since 1989, a damning statistic for a Tottenham side who have not beaten their arch-enemies since the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Frank's men have been renowned for their road exploits this season, though, taking an unrivalled 13 points from their five Premier League away games so far in 2025-26.

Success for Spurs could lift them up to third spot if both Chelsea and Sunderland fail to take maximum points this weekend, but defeat could drag the Lilywhites into the bottom half, as they are just three points clear of 13th-placed Everton.

