Bukayo Saka's record vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Scoring goals and signing contracts, November has been a productive month so far for Arsenal wing wizard Bukayo Saka, who strives to work his magic against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League North London derby at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net with a wonderful low finish in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Sunderland just before the international break, during which he opened the scoring in England's 2-0 World Cup 2026 Qualifying success over Serbia.

More recently, Saka is reported to have agreed a new deal in principle with Arsenal until 2030, committing his future to a club whom he has already amassed a terrific 76 goals and 71 assists for in 277 appearances.

Barring an unforeseen last-minute injury, Saka will endeavour to give either Destiny Udogie or Djed Spence a rough ride on the wing on Sunday afternoon, against a team whom he sometimes shines and sometimes struggles against.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Bukayo Saka's individual record against Tottenham Hotspur for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka record vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Played: 10

Won: 6

Drawn: 1

Lost: 3

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Still in the embryonic stages of his Arsenal career - even though he is now one of the longest-serving players in Mikel Arteta's squad - Bukayo Saka made his 10th appearance against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2024, and those fixtures have produced a mixed bag of results.

Indeed, Saka has been on the winning side in six of his first 10 matches against Tottenham, all of which have come in the Premier League, while also suffering three defeats and being involved in one stalemate.

That solitary draw came at the Emirates Stadium in the 2023-24 campaign, where Saka dispatched a penalty following a Cristian Romero handball, but Son Heung-min's double stole a point for the Lilywhites in a 2-2 thriller.

Later that season, Saka repeated his goalscoring trick against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Arsenal's second in an enthralling 3-2 success, cutting inside Ben Davies and coolly slotting home.

Five months later in September 2024, it was Saka's corner that was nodded in by Gabriel Magalhaes for Arsenal's solitary goal, as the Gunners won three straight away games against Tottenham for the first time since 1988.

During Arsenal's 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January 2023, which memorably descended into chaos at full time, Saka also had a hand in Arsenal's first goal, as his cross was diverted into the Spurs net by Hugo Lloris.

The winger failed to directly contribute to a goal in five of his first six appearances against Tottenham, though, the one outlier being Arsenal's 3-1 win at the Emirates in September 2021, where he set up Emile Smith Rowe before bagging one of his own.

In total, Saka has three goals and three assists under his belt from his 10 Premier League clashes against the Lilywhites, and since being booked on his North London derby debut, he has not picked up a single yellow or red card in this fiery fixture.

