The 25-man shortlist for the 2025 Golden Boy Award has been revealed, and there are nine Premier League players up for the next edition of the prize.

First awarded in 2003, the Golden Boy Award - which was established by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport - commemorates the best players aged 21 or under in a calendar year.

Unlike the Ballon d'Or award and Kopa Trophy - the latter of which was won by Lamine Yamal this year - the Golden Boy factors in achievements from January onwards as opposed to the full 2024-25 season.

Barcelona phenom Yamal was bestowed with the 2024 Golden Boy accolade, but despite still only being 18 years of age, the Spain international has not been nominated for the 2025 version of the award.

As per Golden Boy rules, the same player cannot take home the prize more than once, so there will be another new name on the trophy when the ceremony takes place towards the end of the year.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City talents nominated for Golden Boy prize

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all represented in the 2025 shortlist, which includes the former's two Hale End talents Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The English duo will be rivalled for the award by Spurs' Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, as well as Man City defender Nico O'Reilly, Liverpool new boy Giovanni Leoni and Man United centre-back Leny Yoro.

Chelsea pair Estevao and Jorrel Hato are also up for the 2025 Golden Boy, which has not been won by a Premier League player for a decade - Anthony Martial was the last England-based talent to collect the prize in 2015.

However, the Premier League octet are facing incredibly stiff competition, including from the likely favourite - Paris Saint-Germain Champions League winner Desire Doue - as well as Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi and Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Dean Huijsen.

Liverpool's Leoni is one of five 'wild card' selections for the 2025 shortlist, a quintet that also includes Borussia Dortmund and ex-Sunderland playmaker Jobe Bellingham, whose older brother Jude Bellingham claimed the 2023 prize.

How will the voting for the 2025 Golden Boy work?

Numerous national publications now take part in the voting for the Golden Boy award, including The Times for the UK, Bild in Germany, Mundo Deportivo in Spain and France Football.

A juror is allowed to vote for five players in order, and their top pick will be awarded 10 points towards the overall standings, decreasing to seven, five, three and one for second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The player with the most votes is then crowned this year's Golden Boy - in 2024, Yamal was voted first by all but two publications, as Russian outlet Sport-Express selected Warren Zaire-Emery while Italy's Corriere dello Sport backed Endrick for the award.

2025 Golden Boy shortlist in full:

Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

Giovanni Leoni (Liverpool)

Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter Milan)

Aleksandar Stankovic (Club Brugge)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Desire Doue (PSG)

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)

Estevao (Chelsea)

Leny Yoro (Manchester United)

Senny Mayulu (PSG)

Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen)

Victor Froholdt (Porto)

Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

Archie Gray (Tottenham)

Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg)