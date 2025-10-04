[monks data]
Bukayo Saka can match Thierry Henry Arsenal scoring feat in West Ham Premier League clash

The Hale End Henry: How Saka can emulate Arsenal legend in West Ham clash
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka can emulate club legend Thierry Henry when the Gunners host West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League London derby.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could emulate club legend Thierry Henry when the Gunners host West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League London derby.

The 24-year-old is primed to return to the right-hand side of the attack after making a devastating impact off the bench in his side's 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiacos in midweek.

Saka was introduced in the 73rd minute of the league-phase match and quickly nabbed the Gunners' insurance goal, firing a low effort through the legs of Olympiacos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

While Mikel Arteta selected Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to operate on the flanks from the first whistle on Wednesday, as he manages Saka's minutes following a hamstring issue, the England international is expected to come back into the first XI for the visit of the Hammers.

Regardless of whether Saka starts or comes off the bench again, the Hale End product will reach a new personal milestone, as he is just one appearance away from reaching 200 in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs. West Ham: How Saka can emulate Henry in Premier League clash

Former Arsenal player Thierry Henry

Should the 24-year-old play and score on Saturday, he would become just the second Arsenal man to find the net on their 200th Premier League appearance, a feat that only all-time club record scorer Henry has previously managed.

The France icon played his 200th English top-flight game against Crystal Palace in February 2005, where he netted twice in a 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal's London rivals at Highbury.

As Saka aims to match Henry's achievement in front of goal, the winger will already become the seventh-youngest player to make 200 appearances in the Premier League if he plays on Sunday, at the age of 24 years and 29 days.

The last player to hit the 200-game mark at a younger age was Raheem Sterling, who was 23 years and 325 days when he achieved that milestone for Manchester City in October 2018.

Saka has come up with 54 goals and 51 assists from his first 199 games in the top flight, where he was initially fielded as a left-back and even a central midfielder before making the right-wing position his own from 2020 onwards.

Mikel Arteta reflects on Saka "journey" before 200th Premier League appearance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on August 31, 2025

Arteta was quizzed on Saka potentially making his 200th Premier League appearance in Friday's pre-game press conference, and the Arsenal boss reflected on the 24-year-old's 'joyful' journey from an academy graduate to an indispensable starter.

"While you were doing your question, I visualised Bukayo playing as a left-back, that's the first thing that came to my mind, against Bournemouth, on my first game," Arteta replied.

"Very far from the pitch, very far in his journey, very far as well personally, and the person that he's becoming, the role he's got in the team, and we had a great journey together and it's been a joy to see that every single day."

Saka has also been recalled to the England squad for October's internationals following his hamstring injury, benefitting from the recent knee problem suffered by teammate Noni Madueke.

The 24-year-old could now help Arsenal temporarily claim top spot in the Premier League table, as they are just two points behind Liverpool ahead of the Reds' 5.30pm game with Chelsea.

