Martinelli and Trossard were both decisive in Arsenal's last two matches, despite facing increased competition following the club's summer signings and having previously been linked with moves away.

Arsenal came close to defeat against Manchester City but were rescued late on by Gabriel Martinelli, who secured a point in the Premier League. Despite spending more time on the bench this season, the Brazilian forward is still showing that he has a key role to play—just like other players who have slipped down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Trailing for most of the game after Erling Haaland's opener, the Gunners snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw on Sunday (matchday five of the Premier League). And the equaliser did not come from Viktor Gyokeres—who is yet to score—but rather from Martinelli, a player whose minutes have become limited this season.

Coming off the bench in the 80th minute to replace Jurrien Timber, Martinelli made an instant impact. Played in behind by Eberechi Eze, the Brazilian produced a sublime chipped finish over Gianluigi Donnarumma—another high-profile summer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain. The goal earned a crucial point for Arsenal, who remain second in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Martinelli continues to shine off the bench

A victim of Arsenal’s high-profile summer overhaul—around £258m spent in total, including £60m on Eze, a direct rival for his position—Martinelli has slipped down the hierarchy under Mikel Arteta. Yet his commitment to the team remains unquestionable, and he continues to provide the Spanish manager with a valuable attacking option.

Last Tuesday, the 24-year-old was also decisive in Arsenal’s Champions League opener away to Athletic Bilbao. Coming on as a substitute, he scored one goal and assisted another for Leandro Trossard in the Gunners' 2-0 win in San Mames. It was his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign—scored just seconds after coming onto the pitch.

Martinelli was linked with a move to Al-Nassr during the summer, but Arsenal’s asking price of £60m (£70m/€) put off potential buyers and brought an end to speculation over his future.

Trossard also making the most of reduced minutes

Another player affected by Arsenal’s summer signings is Leandro Trossard. The Belgian winger, who was reportedly a target for both Roma and Borussia Dortmund, has also seen his role reduced. However, he has responded positively to the situation and is now seen as a reliable impact player.

Trossard has already made his mark in the Champions League with both a goal and an assist, and was rewarded with a starting spot against Manchester City on Sunday. His presence in the line-up suggests that he has impressed Arteta in training, despite the increased competition brought by the club’s ambitious summer recruitment.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.