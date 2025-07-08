Arsenal confirm the appointment of a Premier League winner as a new first-team coach as Mikel Arteta swiftly replaces former assistant Carlos Cuesta.

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester United and Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze to Mikel Arteta's coaching ranks.

The 47-year-old has stepped into the void left by Carlos Cuesta - a man 18 years his junior - who departed to become head coach of Serie A side Parma earlier this summer.

Heinze will work alongside fellow assistant managers Albert Stuivenberg and Miguel Molina under Arteta, as well as set-piece coach Nicolas Jover and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

The South American is set to join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of Asia later this month, before the Gunners kick off the 2025-26 Premier League season away to his erstwhile club Man United on August 17.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Gabriel Heinze to our coaching staff as men’s First Team Coach," Arsenal said in a statement on arsenal.com.

"Heinze, a former Argentina international, brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the club. We are excited with the introduction of Gabriel to our men’s first-team coaching staff, and welcome him and his family to Arsenal."

Heinze in profile as Arsenal confirm new coaching appointment

During his playing heyday, Heinze was a part of the Man United starting XI that ended Arsenal's magnificent 49-game Premier League unbeaten run in October 2004, completing the full 90 of that 2-0 win in the 'Battle of the Buffet'.

That momentous victory came just months after Heinze joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain, and he spent three years under Sir Alex Ferguson's wing, winning the Premier League in his final season at the club.

A La Liga title with Real Madrid and Ligue 1 crown with Marseille represent other notable achievements from Heinze's playing career, and the defender also turned out for Argentina at two World Cups and the 2004 Olympics, winning gold in the latter.

Since retiring from the game in 2014, the 47-year-old has taken on various managerial positions in North and South America, managing Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Jrs, Velez Sarsfield, Atlanta United and most recently Newell's Old Boys.

While in charge of Argentinos Jrs, Heinze led El Bicho to the second-division title in the 2016-17 season, and he spent one year as Newell's head coach before departing in December 2023.

The Argentine's Arsenal appointment marks his first job as an assistant coach, but the Gunners have not publicly confirmed the length of his contract.