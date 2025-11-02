[monks data]
Team News: Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Arsenal.

Arsenal seek a fourth win from four Champions League games in 2025-26 when they pit their wits against Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.

The Gunners have collected a perfect nine points from nine to occupy fourth place in the table, while the hosts have drawn two and lost one in the tournament so far, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


SLAVIA PRAGUE vs. ARSENAL

SLAVIA PRAGUE

Out: Ivan Schranz (muscle), Filip Horsky (ACL), Petr Sevcik (ACL), Dominik Javorcek (knee), Tomas Holes (knee), Igoh Ogbu (hamstring), Jan Boril (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Markovic; Zima, Chaloupek, Vlceck; Moses, Oscar, Zafeiris, Mbodji; Provod; Chory, Chytil

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Martinelli (muscle), Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Martin Zubimendi (suspended)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Written by
Ben Knapton
