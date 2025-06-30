Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus steps up his recovery from an ACL injury as he shares a video of his ongoing rehabilitation process in his native Brazil.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been stepping up his recovery from a devastating ACL injury in his native Brazil as he targets a comeback before the end of the calendar year.

The former Manchester City striker has been out of action since sustaining the season-ending rupture in January's FA Cup third-round loss to Manchester United, just as he was beginning to hit a rich vein of form.

Jesus memorably struck six goals in as many games over the winter, including a hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup and a brace against the Eagles in the Premier League days later.

However, the striker's season was then cruelly curtailed after 27 appearances, shortly before Kai Havertz picked up his own serious hamstring problem during Arsenal's training camp in Dubai.

Jesus and Havertz's absences contributed heavily to Arsenal failing to usurp Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, as did the Gunners' failure to sign a striker in January to cope with the former's problem.

Jesus posts recovery video as Arsenal striker steps up ACL rehab



It’s been 6 months since the surgery, it’s great to be able to move around like this again.#loading#gratidão pic.twitter.com/ZaQwpYRlTs

— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) June 30, 2025

While Havertz returned to action before the end of the season, Jesus is still months away from an on-field comeback, which may very well not arrive before 2026.

However, the 28-year-old is slowly but surely taking gradual steps forward in his rehabilitation and shared a video of his ongoing recovery to his X page on Monday afternoon.

In the short clip, Jesus can be seen undertaking various running, jumping and static exercises at the gymnasium belonging to his former club Palmeiras, including work on an antigravity treadmill.

Jesus's recovery appears to be heading in the right direction, but it would still be a surprise to see the Brazil international back on the field before Christmas or the start of 2026.

What does the future hold for Jesus at Arsenal?

Among Jesus's recovery and Arsenal's other transfer and contract priorities, it is easy to forget that the forward is about to enter the final two years of his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Decision time will therefore soon be upon Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta in regards to Jesus, who has never been the same player since his first knee injury at the 2022 World Cup.

Prior to that operation, the South American was running rings around defenders in the Arsenal attack, but he is not getting any younger and is now a perpetual fitness concern.

A record of 26 goals and 20 assists from 96 games is hardly disastrous, and Jesus proved during that brief winter renaissance that he can still offer something unique and useful to this Arsenal side.

However, if the Gunners do bring in a big-money number nine as expected this summer, Jesus may find himself surplus to requirements, and an exit in 2026 is not beyond the realm of possibility.