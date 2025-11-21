Arsenal are reportedly preparing to welcome Martin Odegaard back to the squad on Sunday after seven games out with a knee injury.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to welcome Martin Odegaard back to their squad for the North London derby this weekend.

The Gunners return to Premier League action following the final international break of the calendar year with the hosting of Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta's side have started the season excellently and currently sit four points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the summit of the standings.

However, Arsenal showed signs of considerable weakness prior to the two-week pause, when they were forced to share the spoils at Sunderland.

The Europe-chasing Black Cats thought they had lost out on a result before a last-minute effort at the Stadium of Light left the scores tied at 2-2.

Arsenal set for Odegaard boost?

According to The Sun, Arsenal are set for a serious fitness boost ahead of one of the biggest games in any calendar for the red side of North London.

The report claims that Odegaard is preparing to make a 'superhero return' to the squad of the Gunners for the clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Norwegian has missed the past seven competitive matches for Arteta's men owing to a knee injury sustained at the start of October.

Arsenal have barely blinked in the absence of the playmaker, though, winning six consecutive contests before that aforementioned draw in Sunderland.

Crossing enemy lines for a second, Randal Kolo Muani could recover from a jaw injury to play and wear a mask this weekend, just as Harry Kane did in 2016 for Spurs.

Who will win Arsenal vs. Tottenham?

With positive injury updates on both sides, Sunday afternoon is lining up to be a massive contest for both Arsenal and Europa League winners Tottenham.

The Gunners have an exceptional record at the Emirates so far this term, winning four and drawing just one of their five league matches at the venue.

A centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel have helped Arsenal concede just the single goal across their North London battles to date.

No Data Analysis info