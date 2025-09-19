Sports Mole rounds up all of the Manchester City injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City will be looking to produce a statement result in the context of the Premier League title race when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side are in good form heading into a mammoth North London battle, securing wins over Manchester United and Napoli since returning from the international break.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Arsenal, who are currently sitting second in the Premier League standings.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Marmoush is continuing to have tests on a knee issue, with the Egyptian targeting a return to action at some point before the October international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola confirmed at the end of August that summer arrival Cherki would be sidelined for seven or eight weeks with a serious thigh injury, hindering his start to life on the blue side of Manchester.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Burnley)

Kovacic underwent Achilles surgery earlier this summer, and the midfielder remains on the sidelines, but he could potentially be back in the fold before the end of September, with Guardiola stating that the Croatian will be returning to the pitch soon.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 21 (vs. Arsenal)

Stones returned to first-team training on Wednesday afternoon and could make the matchday squad on Sunday after sitting out of the Champions League victory over Napoli earlier in the week.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Napoli)

Ait-Nouri recovered from an ankle injury to start in Man City's defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the September international break, but he has since suffered an unspecified problem and appears no closer to returning to action at this stage.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

