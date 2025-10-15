[monks data]
Arsenal injury, suspension news and return dates for Fulham clash: Odegaard, Havertz, Madueke, Hincapie latest

By
Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham.


Arsenal return to Premier League action in the 2025-26 campaign with an away fixture at Fulham in Saturday's tea-time clash. 

Mikel Arteta's troops are top of the Premier League table, having leapfrogged defending champions Liverpool before the October international break. 

Unbeaten since losing to the Reds in late August, the North London side have risen to the top of the standings after a four-match unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories, albeit with a one-point advantage before gameweek eight. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the Gunners' latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s trip to Craven Cottage, where they are winless since March 2023, losing two seasons ago and drawing in the previous campaign.


Piero Hincapie

Arsenal's Piero Hincapie pictured on September 16, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin 

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Fulham)

Arteta previously mentioned there was hope for Piero Hincapie after this international break, and while there are no absolute guarantees for the on-loan Bayer Leverkusen defender, a return to the squad on Saturday cannot be definitively ruled out now.


Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard goes down injured on September 13, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard has had a stop-start season, and another setback surfaced against West Ham United as the club captain was forced off with a knee injury.

The injury disappointment meant he missed Norway's fixtures against Israel and New Zealand, and the advanced midfielder is sidelined until next month.


Kai Havertz

Arsenal's Kai Havertz pictured on August 9, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

While Kai Havertz’s recovery from knee surgery has suffered no setback, the forward is not expected to return until November at the earliest.


Noni Madueke

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on August 6, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Madueke remains out of action after injuring his knee in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month, and a return in November is expected for the wide forward, whose absence is a shame following his strong start to life in North London.


Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus goes down injured on January 12, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee 

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus has increased his training load after being out for eight months with a severe knee injury, with a slim chance of returning before the end of 2025.  


ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST  

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

Written by
Anthony Brown
