Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Undoubtedly the standout performers in the Premier League this season, Arsenal will venture to extend their lead at the top of the standings when they take on the league's surprise package, Sunderland, on Saturday.

The Gunners have won each of their last 10 matches across all competitions since dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the league in September, while Mikel Arteta's side have also been masterful in defence, keeping clean sheets in all of their last eight games.

As a result of their fantastic form, Arsenal have earned a six-point lead at the top of the table, and they will be aiming to strengthen their standing when they take on high-flying Sunderland on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Sunderland, who are unexpectedly placed fourth in the Premier League table.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Gyokeres's best performance of the season so far against Burnley was cruelly cut short at half time due to a muscle injury; the extent of the damage is unclear, but he is set to be unavailable until later this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Gabriel Martinelli sustained a suspected muscular issue in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in late October, and there is still no predicted return date for the Brazilian.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard has spent a month in the infirmary with a knee injury, but the captain is targeting a return for the Gunners' North London derby battle with Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz could also be back in the Gunners ranks in time for the showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on November 23, as the German is stepping up his rehabilitation from his own knee problem.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

In exactly the same boat, Noni Madueke has been sidelined for over a month with a knee problem of his own but Arteta has suggested that the winger could be in contention to return in their clash with Spurs.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)

Jesus has been sidelined for the longest duration out of all of their injured stars, and the Brazilian is also anticipated to be the latest returner, with the striker not expected to return to action until early 2026.

