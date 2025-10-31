Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow Tuesday's Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Arsenal.

The dictionary definition of flawless in the 2025-26 Champions League so far, Arsenal head to the Czech Republic to tackle Slavia Prague in Tuesday's league-phase battle.

Mikel Arteta's men boast three wins, nine points, eight goals scored and zero conceded from their opening three European games of the new term, good enough for fourth in the 36-team table behind Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners thumped Atletico Madrid 4-0 on matchday three, while their unfancied hosts are yet to pick up a win in the competition, drawing two and losing one of their first three contests to sit 28th.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal kick off?

Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal is one of the early Champions League games in matchweek four, kicking off at 5.45pm UK time along with Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, the game will begin at 6.45pm local time in Prague.

Where is Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal being played?

Slavia Prague are hosting Arsenal at the Fortuna Arena in the Czech capital - the 19,370-seater ground is the biggest football stadium in the country.

The Gunners have visited the ground once before, strolling to a 4-0 win in the second leg of their 2020-21 Europa League quarter-final clash after being held to a 1-1 draw at home.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Slavia Prague's clash with Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

The channel can be found on number 408 for EE/BT TV subscribers, 527 for those on Virgin Media and 410 for Sky customers.

Online streaming

Fans can also catch the action on TNT Sports' Discovery+ streaming platform, which can be accessed on devices such as games consoles, phones and laptops.

A Discovery+ sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

The TNT Sports YouTube channel will upload match highlights shortly after full time, and the best of the action will also be available to view on the TNT Sports website.

During the game, the broadcaster's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account will post notable moments - such as goals and red cards - as and when they happen.

What is at stake for Slavia Prague and Arsenal?

Arsenal once again put their perfect Champions League record on the line in Prague, where they are also aiming to defend their unbeaten run against Slavia Prague, whom they have never lost to in four previous meetings.

If results elsewhere go in Arsenal's favour, the Gunners could rise to the top of the 36-team table with a win; at least one of PSG or Bayern will drop points in their heavyweight encounter, but Inter are firm favourites to beat Kairat at home.

However, Arsenal will have to cope without Martin Zubimendi due to suspension - the Spaniard picked up his third yellow card of the tournament against Atletico - while Declan Rice will miss the game against Bayern if he is booked here.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, claimed a respectable 0-0 draw away to Atalanta BC last time out in Europe, but the hosts have now failed to win any of their last 14 games in the Champions League proper, since overcoming Steaua Bucharest 2-1 in their very first match in the competition in 2007.

