Arsenal's top goalscorers of all time

Ahead of the Gunners' first Champions League match of the new season, Sports Mole provides the list of Arsenal's top 10 goalscorers of all time.

Goals: 228

Appearances: 377

Ratio: 0.60 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 175 in 258 games (0.67 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 8 goals in 26 games (0.30 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 2 goals in 3 games (0.66 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 42 goals in 86 games (0.548 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 39 goals in 51 games (2003-04)

Hat-tricks: 9 First goal: September 18, 1999 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: February 11, 2012 (vs. Sunderland)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 2 (2001-02, 2003-04)

FA Cups: 2 (2001-02, 2002-03)

Community Shield: 2 (2002, 2004)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 2 (2003, 2004)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 3 (2003, 2004, 2006)

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 6 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006)

European Golden Boot: 2 (2004, 2005)

Premier League Golden Boot: 4 (2002, 2004, 2005, 2006)

Arsenal Player of the Season: 4 (2000, 2003, 2004, 2005)

UEFA Team of the Year: 5 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006)

FIFA FIFPRO World XI: 1 (2006)



Goals: 185

Appearances: 288

Ratio: 0.64 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 128 in 221 games (0.57 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 16 games (0.75 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 29 goals in 29 games (1 goal per game)

European goals/appearances: 15 goals in 21 games (0.71 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 35 goals in 53 games (1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 11

First goal: September 25, 1991 (vs. Leicester City)

Last goal: January 5, 1998 (vs. West Ham United)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 (1997-98)

FA Cups: 2 (1992-93, 1997-98)

League Cups: 1 (1992-93)

European Cup Winners' Cup: 1 (1993-94)

First Division Golden Boot: 1 (1991-92)

Arsenal Player of the Season: 2 (1991-92, 1992-93)

PFA Team of the Year: 2 (1992-93, 1996-97)



Goals: 178

Appearances: 396

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 150 in 350 games (0.42 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 26 goals in 42 games (0.61 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 33 goals in 42 games (1932-33)

Hat-tricks: Four

Awards:



First Division titles: 5 (1930-31, 1932-33, 1933-34, 1934-35, 1937-38)

FA Cups: 2 (1929-30, 1935-36)

Charity Shields: 5 (1930, 1931, 1933, 1934, 1938)



Goals: 149

Appearances: 481

Ratio: 0.30 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 111 in 379 games (0.29 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 15 goals in 44 games (0.34 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 34 games (0.35 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 11 goals in 24 games (0.45 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 21 goals in 62 games (1970-71)

Hat-tricks: 6

First goal: January 2, 1965 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Last goal: February 27, 1976 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Awards:



First Division titles: 1 (1970-71)

FA Cups: 1 (1970-71)

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup: 1 (1969-70)

Arsenal Player of the Season: 2 (1967-68, 1972-73)



Goals: 139

Appearances: 232

Ratio: 0.59 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 125 in 204 games (0.61 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 14 goals in 27 games (0.51 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 39 goals in 47 games (1925-26)

Hat-tricks: 12

First goal: October 25, 1924 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Awards:



First Division titles: 1 (1930-31)

Charity Shields: 1 (1930)



Goals: 139

Appearances: 184

Ratio: 0.75 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 124 in 168 games (0.73 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 14 games (0.85 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 44 goals in 45 games (1934-35)

Hat-tricks: 11

First goal: March 24, 1934 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Awards:



First Division titles: 2 (1934-35, 1937-38)

FA Cups: 1 (1935-36)

Charity Shields: 2 (1934, 1938)

First Division Golden Boot: 1 (1934-35)



Goals: 137

Appearances: 244

Ratio: 0.56 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 125 in 226 games (0.55 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 10 goals in 17 games (0.58 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 29 goals in 45 games (1951-52)

Hat-tricks: 8 First goal: August 24, 1949 (vs. Chelsea)

Last goal: October 8, 1955 (vs. Everton)

Awards:



First Division titles: 1 (1952-53)

Charity Shields: 1 (1953)



Goals: 132

Appearances: 278

Ratio: 0.47 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 96 in 193 games (0.49 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 10 goals in 17 games (0.58 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 6 goals in 12 games (0.50 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 20 goals in 53 games (0.37 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 37 goals in 48 games (2011-12)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: October 27, 2004 (vs. Manchester City)

Last goal: May 5, 2012 (vs. Norwich City)

Awards:



FA Cups: 1 (2004-05)

Community Shields: 1 (2004)

Premier League Golden Boot: 2 (2011-12)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 1 (2011-12)

PFA Fans' Player of the Year: 1 (2011-12)

PFA Team of the Year: 1 (2011-12)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 1 (2011-12)

Arsenal Player of the Season: 2 (2008-09, 2011-12)



Goals: 125

Appearances: 374

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 107 in 333 games (0.32 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 17 goals in 39 games (0.43 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 22 goals in 42 games (1932-33)

Hat-tricks: 4

Awards:



First Division titles: 3 (1930-31, 1932-33, 1934-35)

FA Cups: 2 (1929-30, 1935-36)

Charity Shields: 2 (1930, 1931)



Goals: 124

Appearances: 208

Ratio: 0.59 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 113 in 181 games (0.62 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 10 goals in 25 games (0.4 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 34 goals in 39 games (1930-31)

Hat-tricks: 7

Awards: