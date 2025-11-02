Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Arsenal, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

An Arsenal side chasing their fourth Champions League win of the season visit a Slavia Prague team still waiting for their maiden league-phase triumph in Tuesday's early kickoff.

The Gunners are one of just five perfect teams in the 36-club tournament and made a major statement on matchday three, putting four goals past Atletico Madrid without reply at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Czech outfit only have an unremarkable two points to show from their three matches so far, but they did hold Atalanta BC to a creditable 0-0 draw last time out in Europe.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Slavia Prague wins: 0

Draws: 2

Arsenal wins: 2

Clashing in both the Champions League and Europa League during the 21st century, Slavia Prague and Arsenal have met four times down the years, and the Gunners are unsurprisingly unbeaten against their less revered foes.

The Premier League giants have claimed two wins and two draws against their Czech opponents, most recently strolling to a 4-0 success in the second leg of their 2020-21 Europa League quarter-final battle.

Mikel Arteta's side had been held to a frustrating 1-1 stalemate on Emirates soil in the first leg, but the Gunners ran riot at an empty Fortuna Arena just seven days later, as Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette (2) and Bukayo Saka all struck to send Arsenal through to the semis.

That particular game was also remembered for a poignant pre-kickoff photo, as Lacazette took the knee in front of a Slavia team standing arm-in-arm, just one day after the Czech club's defender Ondrej Kudela was given a 10-game ban for racially abusing then-Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Fourteen years earlier, Arsenal and Slavia Prague crossed paths for the first time in the group stage of the 2007-08 Champions League, where Arsene Wenger's men subjected the Slavists to a seven-goal slaughter at the Emirates.

The clubs' inaugural meeting in October 2007 saw Cesc Fabregas and Theo Walcott both score twice, while Nicklas Bendtner and Aleksandr Hleb also got in on the act alongside a David Hubacek own goal, and that 7-0 win remains their joint-biggest in any European competition.

Wenger's troops could not follow up that record-equalling victory away from home, though, labouring to a goalless draw on Slavia's turf in November 2007, before progressing to that season's quarter-finals.

Having also navigated six games against Sparta Prague without losing, Arsenal are unbeaten in all 10 of their previous meetings with Czech sides, whereas Slavia Prague have won just two of their 15 battles against English outfits.

Last four meetings

Apr 15, 2021: Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (Europa League)

Apr 08, 2021: Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague (Europa League)

Nov 11, 2007: Slavia Prague 0-0 Arsenal (Champions League)

Oct 23, 2007: Arsenal 7-0 Slavia Prague (Champions League)

Read more on Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

No Data Analysis info