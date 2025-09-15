Ahead of the start of the Champions League league phase, the Sports Mole team picks their winners for the 2025-26 tournament, as three different teams are backed to lift the trophy.

Unmissable Champions League nights are now on the agenda once again, as the 36 league phase teams commence their quests for European glory this week, where there are already plenty of headline encounters on offer.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both in action on the opening evening - facing Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal respectively - before Wednesday sees Bayern Munich take on Chelsea and Liverpool meet Atletico Madrid.

Formerly reserved for Europa League and Conference League fixtures, there are also a batch of Champions League ties on offer on Thursday, where Newcastle United battle Barcelona and Manchester City scrap with Kevin De Bruyne's Napoli.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Liverpool

Picking who will win the Champions League always feels like you may as well put a blindfold on and throw a dart at the five or six biggest favourites, and even then a shock contender can often emerge.

So much can change during the course of the season too - just look at last year, when no-one had Paris Saint-Germain as possible champions when they won just one of their first five games, or even as late as January after they just about recovered to scrape through. Four months later, and they were hailed by all as the continent's very best, and deservedly so.

By contrast, Liverpool were the best team in the league phase, only to then lose to PSG in their first knockout game.

I have to back Liverpool again, though. While it's impossible to have any level of certainty that they will go and lift European football's biggest prize for a seventh time, they seem as well-placed as anyone following the biggest and boldest transfer window in their history, improving their squad quality and depth in the process.

It's true that they haven't been entirely convincing during their start to the Premier League season, despite picking up maximum points at the time of writing, but that may be down to the fact that they need time to gel more than anything else.

Arne Slot's men have been handed a few very tough ties in the league phase, but they should have more than enough to get through to the knockout rounds regardless, and by that stage of the campaign you would hope that the new-look team would be in full flow.

Plenty of the usual suspects will fancy their chances too, but Liverpool were one of the top two or three teams in Europe last season and on paper have further improved their squad, so it could be another famous season in this competition for the six-time winners.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Barcelona

I'm not actually sure that there is an outstanding team in Europe at this moment in time, so it should be a very interesting battle for the Champions League; PSG deserve huge respect for what they achieved last season, but they do have weaknesses.

The same can also be said for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid, and it can also definitely be said for Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit having issues at the back early in the campaign.

However, Barcelona are so utterly sensational going forward that I have to pick them as the favourites to win the competition; Lamine Yamal has everyone dancing to his tune, and I can see him leading the team to Champions League glory in 2025-26, but don't be surprised if an 'underdog' emerges from the pack, with Bayern Munich also in with a shout.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Barcelona

At the back end of last season, Paris Saint-Germain looked utterly invincible, but defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final and an unconvincing Super Cup success over Tottenham Hotspur has proven that Luis Enrique's men are not totally invulnerable.

Of course, the same can be said about any team going for Champions League glory this season, but rather than siding with the old cliche of defence winning titles, I can picture Barcelona's attack carrying the Catalans to the crown.

Robert Lewandowski remains as lethal as ever in his twilight years, the indomitable Lamine Yamal is a year older and wiser, and the early signs indicate that Raphinha could enjoy another sensational campaign out wide.

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are always forces to be reckoned with in the midfield as well, and while La Blaugrana's defence may not be the strongest, they can fight fire with fire to end an 11-year wait for another UCL title.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Liverpool

There are a number of top European teams who should be in the conversation for this season’s coveted prize, but it is difficult to look past Liverpool considering how they have strengthened over the summer.

Arne Slot’s improved squad are yet to hit top gear this term despite making a perfect start to the defence of their Premier League title, but when record signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak eventually get going and Mohamed Salah continues to contribute with game-changing moments, the Merseysiders could be a force to be reckoned with on their day.

Liverpool were eliminated in the last 16 by eventual winners Paris-Saint Germain - another strong contender - last season, but they did finish top of the 36-team standings and will back themselves to secure a place near the summit once again this term, and hope for a more favourable knockout draw this time around.

PSG and Real Madrid could prove to be Liverpool’s strongest challengers, while the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Arsenal and Man City also have the credentials to turn up on the biggest stages, but at this present moment, Liverpool should be regarded as favourites to go all the way.

Byron David, Reporter - Arsenal

Arsenal fell agonisingly close last season, but for some heroics from Gianluigi Donnarumma in the semi-final second leg, the Gunners could have booked a spot in the final.

With the additions Mikel Arteta has made to his squad, there's now strength in depth. Even if injuries hit again this season, there is enough quality backup to still mount a challenge for the elusive Champions League title.

Jonathan O'Shea, Reporter - Barcelona

Another year wiser after last season's painful semi-final defeat, Barca can go all the way this time.

Hansi Flick's young side have the raw firepower to score against any opponents, with some exceptional guile and craft in midfield. Meanwhile, their unresolved defensive flaws may make it a thrilling ride to Budapest, where the final will take place next May.

Babatunde Kolawole, Reporter - Arsenal

Arsenal now appear fully equipped to handle multiple competitions, thanks to their impressive squad depth.

Combined with the valuable experience gained from last season’s run to the semi-finals, the team seems stronger, wiser, and more prepared than ever.

With greater balance across the pitch and the resilience developed from past challenges, they look perfectly positioned to push all the way.

Aishat Akanni, Reporter - Barcelona

Few would have predicted Barcelona reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, but they did it in style before that dramatic heartbreak against Inter Milan.

Hansi Flick hasn’t overhauled the squad, but his high-intensity approach and European pedigree could be decisive. With the sensational Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski, and now Rashford adding a new dimension, there’s enough quality and resilience for Barca to push two steps further - all the way to the final and the trophy.

It’s been a decade since Barcelona last conquered Europe in 2015, and no prize is more craved by their fanbase right now. Most eyes may be on Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG or even Bayern, but Barcelona remain the dark horse nobody should ignore.

Pedro Ramos, Trivela subcoordinator - Liverpool

I believe Liverpool were already one of the best teams in Europe, and now, with one of the best transfer windows in their history, they are the favourites to win the Champions League.

Winning the Premier League in his first season was a huge achievement for Arne Slot, who is now more experienced in major European competitions and has an excellent squad. We cannot forget that the unbeatable atmosphere in Anfield is always a big deciding factor.