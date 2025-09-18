Preview: Alaves vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Alaves and Sevilla, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Alaves will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Sevilla on Saturday evening.

The hosts have collected seven points from their opening four matches of the campaign, which has left them seventh in the La Liga table, while Sevilla are 12th, gathering four points from their first four games of 2025-26.

Alaves opened their campaign with a victory, running out 2-1 winners over Levante on August 16, but they could not back that up with another success in gameweek two, going down 1-0 to Real Betis on August 22.

The response to the one-goal reverse has been excellent, though, drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid on August 30 before recording an incredible 1-0 victory away to Athletic Bilbao last time out, with Alex Berenguer's own goal in the 57th minute proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Eduardo Coudet's side have picked up seven points from their opening four games of the season, which has left them in seventh spot ahead of the next set of fixtures.

The Blue and Whites finished 15th last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign, with a first top-half finish since 2017 potentially on the cards.

Alaves have only actually won 11 of their previous 42 matches against Sevilla in all competitions, but they have been victorious in three of the last four meetings between the two sides.

Sevilla have 20 wins from their 42 matches with Alaves, but the visitors have not been victorious against the Basque outfit since January 2023, while they have won just one of their last seven meetings.

Matias Almeyda's side have four points to show from their opening four league games of the season, which has left them in 12th spot in the table, three points behind seventh-placed Alaves.

Los Nervionenses opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, before losing 2-1 at home to Getafe in gameweek two, but they did bounce back to beat Girona 2-0 at the end of August.

Sevilla will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Elche, having to come from behind to secure a share of the spoils, with Peque Fernandez netting the game's fourth goal in the 85th minute.

Los Nervionenses finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, which represented their worst campaign in La Liga since being relegated in 2000, and they are some way from the team that finished fourth in three straight seasons between 2020 and 2022.

WLDW

LLWD

Alaves' squad is currently in excellent shape, with no injuries being reported ahead of this match, but there could still be a couple of changes to the side that started against Athletic.

Indeed, Denis Suarez and Lucas Boye may be introduced in the final third of the field, but the bulk of the XI that took to the field for the first whistle at San Mames will remain in place.

Head coach Coudet is currently spoilt for choice in the final third, with Toni Martinez also an option, but the number 11 is expected to be among the substitutes for the start of Saturday's game.

As for Sevilla, Joan Jordan will miss out due to injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

There are expected to be changes from the side that started against Elche, with Kike Salas potentially being introduced at the back, while Jose Angel Carmona could feature as a wing-back.

Isaac Romero was on the scoresheet against Elche and should continue through the middle, with Peque Fernandez and Alexis Sanchez expected to be named on the bench.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Garces, Diarra; Ibanez, Blanco; Vicente, Suarez, Alena; Boye

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Nianzou, Salas, Azpilicueta; Carmona, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Gonzalez; Vargas, Romero

We say: Alaves 1-1 Sevilla

Only 11 of the previous 42 matches between these two sides have finished level, but it was 1-1 when the pair last locked horns in April 2025, and we are expecting the points to be shared once again here.

