[monks data]
Alaves logo
La Liga | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 1pm UK
 
Elche

AlavesAlaves
vs.
ElcheElche

Preview: Alaves vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Alaves vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups
© AFLOSPORT / Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Alaves and Elche, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Deportivo Alaves will be aiming to climb the La Liga standings when they host unbeaten Elche to the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the newly-promoted visitors have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign and arrive with their unbeaten record intact.


Match preview

Alaves sit 11th in the standings after seven matches, collecting eight points from a return of two wins, two draws and three defeats. 

They have scored six goals and conceded seven, underlining their fine margins this season.

Their most recent outing ended in disappointment as Takuma Asano’s 37th-minute strike proved enough for Mallorca to seal a narrow 1-0 win, leaving Eduardo Coudet’s men with just one victory in their last five league fixtures.

During that run, Alaves have scored only four goals and conceded five, highlighting their struggles in the attacking third. 

The Babazorros have also looked vulnerable when defending down the flanks and have been guilty of giving away fouls in dangerous areas, something they will need to address against an organised Elche side.

Encouragingly, none of the last five meetings between these sides has ended level, suggesting that Sunday’s encounter could again produce a decisive result.

Elche, meanwhile, are enjoying a remarkable start to life back in the top flight after two seasons in La Liga 2. 

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 13 points, boasting three wins and four draws from their opening seven games - alongside Barcelona, they remain one of only two unbeaten teams in the division.

Eder Sarabia’s side have netted 10 goals while conceding just six, giving them the joint-second best defensive record in La Liga alongside Villarreal. 

Their 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo last weekend further underlined their form, as they controlled possession, created chances, and ran out deserved winners.

The unbeaten streak has been rewarded, with Sarabia named La Liga EA SPORTS Coach of the Month for September ahead of high-profile rivals Xabi Alonso and Hansi Flick, a reward for his side’s impressive consistency.

While challenging for Europe might be premature, Elche’s early form suggests they are well-equipped to secure a top-half finish. 

Having shown resilience against stronger opponents and momentum from promotion, they could be one of this season’s surprise packages.

Alaves La Liga form:

LDWLDL

Elche La Liga form:

DWDWDW


Team News

Antonio BLANCO of Deportivo Alaves

Alaves will again be without Moussa Diarra, who is sidelined with a foot injury, while Nikola Maras is unavailable due to a ligament problem but is expected to return in mid-October.

On Elche side, Sarabia will serve the second match of his two-game suspension, meaning assistant Jon Lopez will continue on the touchline. 

Midfielder Martim Neto is a doubt with a groin problem, while Yago Santiago remains a long-term absentee as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

Andre Silva is expected to lead the line once again after scoring his third goal of the campaign in the win over Celta Vigo.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Castro, Pacheco, Tenaglia, Parada; Blanco; Vicente, Ibanez, Alena, Rebbach; Boye

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Pedrosa, Bigas, Affengruber, Nunez, Fernandez; Febas, Donald, Valera; Silva, Mir


SM words green background

We say: Alaves 1-2 Elche

Elche’s early-season form has been one of the standout stories in La Liga, and their combination of resilience and attacking quality makes them a tough opponent. 

Alaves will work hard to make it competitive, but the visitors look more likely to take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582874:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5976:
Written by
Aishat Akanni
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Andre Silva Eder Sarabia Eduardo Coudet Martim Neto Takuma Asano Yago Santiago Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!