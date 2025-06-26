Al-Nassr announce that Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his contract with the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Nassr have announced that they have finalised a new contract for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old's terms with the Saudi Pro League club had been due to expire this summer after a two-and-a-half-year stint.

With Ronaldo having failed to deliver a league title during his stay, speculation emerged prior to the Club World Cup that he could move elsewhere.

However, the Portuguese superstar suggested earlier this month that his priority was to remain in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Ronaldo had extended his contract until the summer of 2027.

Ronaldo reacts to new contract



Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027 ?? pic.twitter.com/uVOzvZW4u7

— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) June 26, 2025

On social media, Ronaldo posted: "A new chapter begins. Same passing. Same dream. Let's make history together."

Ronaldo remains at a club where he has contributed 93 goals and 19 assists from 105 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, silverware is still the priority with the club having not lifted the Saud Pro League since 2019.

As well as two second-placed finishes between 2022 and 2024, Al-Nassr finished third during the 2024-25 campaign, 13 points adrift of champions Al-Ittihad.

During his stay in the Middle East, Ronaldo has only lifted the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

Major coup for the Saudi Pro League

According to Sky Sports News, Ronaldo will be earning £3.2m per week to remain at Al-Nassr, an eye-watering figure that is unrivalled.

That said, keeping Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League was imperative for the league's reputation when other high-profile names have rejected transfers in recent weeks.

As well as attracting fresh talent, clubs - particularly the ones owned by PIF (Public Investment Fund) will be working to extend the contracts of players who followed Ronaldo in 2023.

For example, Al-Hilal have players in Bono, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic who all have just 12 months remaining on their existing deals.