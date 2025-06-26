Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to extend his stay with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has spent the last two-and-a-half years in the Saudi Pro League following his Manchester United exit in November 2022.

The Portugal international has gone on to score 93 goals in 105 competitive appearances for Al-Nassr, although he has had to settle for just one trophy during his time in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, Ronaldo appeared to hint that his time at Al-Nassr was over in a social media post following the club's final game of the season.

As it stands, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Ronaldo close to new Al-Nassr contract

However, according to BBC Sport, Ronaldo is on the verge of agreeing a new deal to extend his stay with the Saudi Arabian club.

The report claims that the forward could put pen to paper on a two-year extension, which would take him beyond his 42nd birthday.

As per Sky Sports News, Ronaldo believes that his recent influence in Portugal's Nations League triumph proves that playing for Al-Nassr can still allow him to play at a good level.

The 40-year-old also feels that the Saudi Pro League is improving, and seemingly has no concerns that another season in the division will negatively impact his preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo will be patiently waiting to discover the identity of the club's new manager following the recent departure of Stefano Pioli.

The former AC Milan boss has left his position to take over the reins at Serie A side Fiorentina.

Ronaldo eyeing 1,000 goal landmark

The former Real Madrid star has previously spoken of his desire to reach 1,000 competitive goals before he hangs up his boots.

Ronaldo is currently 62 goals away from that milestone, having netted 938 times for club and country during his illustrious career.

The veteran striker may believe that a two-year deal will give him enough time to achieve that objective.

Ronaldo will also have hopes of leading Al-Nassr to their first league title since 2018-19, having had to settle for two runners-up finishes and a third-place finish in his two-and-a-half-year stint with the club.