Al Ahli and Al Hilal lock horns at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday evening in one of the standout fixtures of the Saudi Pro League’s early weeks.

Both sides return from midweek continental duties in the AFC Champions League Elite, carrying momentum from dramatic victories but eager to assert dominance on the domestic front.

Match preview

Al Ahli enter this fixture on a high after an exciting 4-2 comeback win against Nasaf Qarshi on Tuesday.

Having trailed by two goals, Matthias Jaissle’s men showed immense character, with Enzo Millot scoring twice in quick succession before Riyad Mahrez struck in stoppage time and substitute Mohammed bin Sulaiman bin Mohammed Bakor added a fourth.

Their league campaign has also begun steadily, with one win and one draw leaving them seventh in the table on four points.

The hosts are unbeaten in six across all competitions, a sequence that started with a 5-1 win over Al Qadisiyah before edging Al Nassr on penalties in the Saudi Super Cup.

During this period, they have scored 12 goals and kept back-to-back clean sheets in their two league outings.

Building on last season’s fifth-place finish, Jaissle’s side are aiming to close the gap on the top four and compete for the league title.

Recent history gives them added confidence, as Al Ahli have beaten Al Hilal in their last two meetings, scoring three goals on both occasions - however, across the last 10 encounters, Al Hilal hold the upper hand with six wins and two draws, underlining the scale of the challenge here.

While their attack has shown flashes of quality, Al Ahli have managed just one goal in the league so far, an area they will be desperate to sharpen if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, also enjoyed success in their first AFC Champions League outing, claiming a 2-1 victory over Al-Duhai.

Under new coach Simone Inzaghi, the visitors will aim to carry that momentum into the league, where they have picked up four points from their opening two games.

Their season started with a 2-0 home win over Al Riyadh, secured by goals from Moteb Al-Harbi and Malcom.

A 2-2 draw with Al Qadisiyah followed, with Ruben Neves rescuing a point from the penalty spot after they twice fell behind.

The Riyadh giants, who finished second last season, have lifted the league title three times in the past five years and will expect to challenge again this season, especially with new additions adding depth and quality to their squad.

Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League form:

WD

Al-Ahli form (all competitions):

WWWWDW

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

WD

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

WDW

Team News

For Al Ahli, new summer signing Millot is expected to start again after his brace in midweek, still chasing his first league goal.

Mahrez, who recorded eight goals and 12 assists last season, will once again be pivotal.

Edouard Mendy should retain his place in goal behind a likely centre-back pairing of Merih Demiral and Roger Ibanez.

Al Hilal face a potential blow with Joao Cancelo doubtful after coming off injured in the 40th minute of their last outing, with Inzaghi confirming he felt pain.

Darwin Nunez, however, has settled quickly since his move from Liverpool and will be eager to add to his one goal in two league appearances.

Al-Ahli possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Hawsawi; Kessie, Aljohani; Al-Buraikan, Millot, Mahrez; Toney

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Al-Yami, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Hernandez; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Nunez, Al-Dawsari

We say: Al-Ahli 1-2 Al-Hilal

Al Ahli arrive in excellent spirits after their continental heroics, but their lack of league goals remains a concern.

Al Hilal boast the stronger record in this fixture and carry a greater attacking balance, though the potential absence of Joao Cancelo could expose them defensively.

Even so, with Nunez, Malcom and Neves providing firepower, Inzaghi’s men should have just enough quality to edge a narrow victory on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



