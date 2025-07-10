Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, including an update on Jordan Henderson and Timo Werner's futures and a £57.8m Saudi Pro League deal.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is officially a free agent after terminating his contract with Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The 35-year-old made the switch to the Dutch titans in January 2024 following a short-lived spell with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, and he registered one goal and nine assists in 57 matches for the club in all tournaments.

Henderson's contract with Ajax had another 12 months left to run, but the experienced midfielder is now set to begin a new chapter in his career as he reaches the twilight years of his playing days.

"I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax. To play for this club was an honour in itself," a statement from Henderson read.

"To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so. My only regret is that we didn't deliver more success for the amazing supporters. Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former team-mate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, it doesn't feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement.

"I am fully aware that I owe [Ajax], my team-mates, and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate.

"For now, I want to express my appreciation to Ajax once again, as well as everyone I haven't had the chance to speak to in person yesterday, all of you who make this club so special."

Henderson's form with Ajax convinced Thomas Tuchel that he was worthy of a place in his England squad, but it is unclear where the former Liverpool skipper may go next.

Serie A top scorer 'agrees' £57.8m Saudi Arabia move

From an ex-Saudi Pro League player to one who is on the cusp of moving to the Middle East, Atalanta BC's Mateo Retegui is reportedly on the way to Al Quadisiya.

The Italy international took home last year's Capocannoniere award - the prize given to Serie A's top scorer - after netting an unrivalled 25 goals in 36 top-flight matches during the 2024-25 campaign.

Retegui also laid on eight assists for La Dea, who paid €20.9m (£18m) to sign him from Genoa in the summer of 2024, but they are now set to make a major profit on the 26-year-old.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Retegui is now poised to join Al Quadisiya in a mammoth €67m (£57.8m) deal, and there is a full agreement in place between the two clubs.

The striker will reportedly sign a sextuple-your-money contract in the Middle East, where he will replace departing veteran Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Timo Werner told he has 'no future' at RB Leipzig

However, fellow striker Timo Werner could soon be at a career crossroads, as the RB Leipzig striker has supposedly been told that he will never represent the German giants again.

The 29-year-old is back in his homeland following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, where he only managed one goal and three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Spurs unsurprisingly did not take up their option to sign Werner on a permanent basis, but the striker is now in the final 12 months of his contract at the Red Bull Arena.

According to BILD, the former Chelsea forward has now received the brutal news that he will never play for Leipzig again, even if he decides to stay and see out the last year of his deal.

Only New York Red Bulls are thought to be interested in Werner, who has been offered a two-and-a-half year deal by the MLS side, but he has rejected that initial approach.

The Germany international supposedly has no intention of taking a hit on the €10m (£8.6m) yearly wage he earns at Leipzig, whom he has scored 113 goals for in two separate spells.

AC Milan 'fail' with first bid for Ligue 1 defender

Over in Italy, AC Milan have reportedly failed with a first offer for Strasbourg defender Guela Doue, whom the French side have no interest in losing this summer.

The 22-year-old came through the Rennes youth system before joining Les Coureurs last summer, and he quickly settled into Liam Rosenior's starting lineup.

Doue - who can play as a right-back and centre-back - managed one goal and two assists in 32 Ligue 1 matches during the 2024-25 season, helping Strasbourg qualify for the 2025-26 Conference League.

According to Romano, Milan recently tried their luck with a €15m (£13m) bid for the 6ft 2in defender, but they were told to back off by Strasbourg.

The club's owners BlueCo are said to have slapped a €35m (£30.2m) price tag on the head of Doue, but they will do everything in their power to keep hold of him this summer.

Doue is the brother of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Desire Doue, whose side will take on BlueCo's Chelsea in Sunday's Club World Cup final.